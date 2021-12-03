I’ve been a fan of singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Sarah Jarosz since hearing her wonderful cover of Tom Waits’ “Come On Up to the House.” If Jake Shimabukuro is the greatest ukulele player in the world, then David Grisman and Jarosz are the best mandolin players in the world. Go to YouTube and check out her live rendition of Prince’s “When Doves Cry.” She recently finished “Blue Heron Suite,” something of a concept album. Jarosz will perform the work on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the Center for the Arts of Homer. She spoke to the Ithaca Times about Texas, getting started and “Blue Heron Suite.”
Ithaca Times: Can you tell me about growing up in Texas?
Sarah Jarosz: I was born in Austin, and when I was around 3, my parents moved down to a little town called Wimberley, which is a very small town. It’s about an hour south of Austin. I grew up there, my family is still there. It was a very incredible place to grow up. It’s a tiny town, so you get that rural life, but it did have the close proximity to Austin. I started getting into music at a really early age, and my parents were big music fans. We were basically, every weekend, driving into Austin to see live music. Music has been in my life as long as I can remember.
IT: I know you’re proficient on a number of instruments, but where did it all start?
SJ: Well, it started with singing. I mean, I literally came into the world practically, [laughs] singing. It’s just, from the time that I was 2 years old, there’s home videos of me singing, so that was always the thing. I would sing around the house, I did national choirs when I was young, through my music teacher and my school, and took piano lessons. And that was cool, and I’m glad I did it, but I was never, like, obsessed with it. And then it really started with the mandolin. I got a mandolin when I was about 10 years old, and just became obsessed. That sort of sent me off on my path, and shortly thereafter, discovered a weekly Friday night bluegrass jam in Wimberley and started going to that and just fell in love with it.
IT: When you were growing up singing, who did you like?
SJ: Oh, God, so many. I mean, it was such a range of singers.
IT: That’s what I always hear from Austin people.
SJ: Yeah, yeah. I mean, at once, some of my earliest music memories are my parents taking me to the Cactus Café in Austin. It’s on the U-T campus there. That’s where I saw the majority of live shows when I was growing up. It probably started with Texas singer-songwriters: Nancy Griffith, Guy Clark, Lyle Lovett, Willie Nelson, that whole world. I feel like even if I wasn’t actively listening to it, it was just always around when I was really little. But when I started and music was my thing, around 10, I was obsessed with Tim O’Brien and Gillian Welch, and Nickel Creek was just a life changing band for me. I had already been getting into mandolin, and I was singing, and most of my time was spent playing folk and bluegrass with older people, and so it was this revelation to me to see this younger band doing that style [laughs].
IT: I love “Blue Heron Suite.”
SJ: Thank you.
IT: It has great twang, which I love, like Chris Isaak. That reverb, twangy sound is just my jam. “Morning” actually mentions the Blue Heron, but the album feels like it’s more about a human connection.
SJ: Yeah, I’d say that’s spot-on. The whole piece came about, I’m not sure how much of this you know, there’s a festival in Massachusetts, and they commissioned me to write this song to premiere at my show at the festival in 2017. Usually, that’s in the classical world, so it felt unique to get that in the folk world. It’s awesome, and I think it should happen more. That’s where the idea of writing a suite that’s meant to be listened to in one sitting came. What if I just change up the format of how I would normally write a set of songs for a record? In addition to that, in 2017, my mom had been diagnosed with breast cancer, and all of that was really weighing heavily on me. And since I was a baby, we would travel down the Texas coast and see blue herons on the shore. It just came to me, this kind of symbol of hope for my family. When I would be out in the world and see a blue heron, it felt like a good omen. Thankfully, she’s in remission now.
