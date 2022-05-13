In his own words, “born and bred” in Belfast, Gareth Dunlop released “Animal,” his latest album, in April. Dunlop’s songs have been heard in many TV series, including “Nashville,” “Lucifer,” “This Is Us” and “Safe Haven.” Other songs of his have been recorded by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill and John Oates. Dunlop, joined by Foy Vance, will perform on May 14 at the Center for the Arts in Homer.
Gareth Dunlop spoke to the Ithaca Times about Nashville, Opryland and the ways in which COVID re-shaped “Animal.”
Gareth Dunlop: I’m from Belfast, in the North of Ireland, born and bred. I’ve been livin’ here all my life. Outside of that, I’ve been goin’ back and forth, spendin’ a lot of time in Nashville over the last 10 or 12 years. A lot of back and forth.
Ithaca Times: When did you first come to America?
GD: It must have been around 2011, 2012, somewhere around then. I got the opportunity to head over there as [part of] a festival called the Belfast-Nashville Songwriters Festival. That was something I didn’t know back then, but Belfast and Nashville are sister cities, so there’s lots of programs that run between the two cities, and the festival is just one of those. Yeah, I got the chance to go over there as a young songwriter and play a few shows. I played at the Bluebird Café, and I was very lucky to publish some tunes shortly after that, which then saw me making regular visits to Nashville.
IT: All my relatives are from the midwest and the south. I have fond memories of Opryland. [laughs]
GD: You know what? Opryland, that’s somewhere in Nashville I haven’t had the chance to check out, but I hear good things.
IT: You’re coming to Homer in a few days. Can you talk about where you are with your songwriting?
GD: I just released a new album called “Animal.” The record was a bit of a labor of love at the start of it, before COVID raised its head, and before lockdown. And I kinda felt like I had it finished back then, I had a bit of a release schedule lined up, and I had a tour booked. And much like a lot of other artists and bands, when touring and shows kind of went away, I just shelved the project, and just personally tried to embrace bein’ home, bein’ around my kids for an unusually long period of time.
And then when I finally went back to the record after the world started brightenin’ up again, some of the songs on there that I thought would stand up in the cold light of day didn’t. And some of the songs I had written during the pandemic got put on the record. So in hindsight, I think havin’ a little bit of time for the album to sit and marinate was probably a good thing. Bit of a silver lining.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.