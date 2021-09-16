When he was 5 years old, Randy Gregg heard two Queen songs at a neighbor’s house: “Tie Your Mother Down” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.” He then said out loud, “That’s what I wanna do.” For 17 years now as tour manager, business manager, bass player and back-up vocalist for the tribute band Almost Queen, Gregg’s been doing what he wants to do. The band — Gregg, lead vocalist and piano player Joe Russo, guitarist Steven Leonard and drummer John Cappadona — returns to the State Theatre on Sept. 17. Gregg spoke to the Ithaca Times about getting the details right, Queen’s continuing impact on the culture and the Queen songs that fans pretty much insist on hearing.
Ithaca Times: Replicating the Queen songbook is really intimidating to me. My guitar doesn’t have those notes on it.
Randy Gregg: [laughs] Yeah, we had to actually buy extra notes to get to this band.
IT: It’s just the four of you, and I was always amazed with Queen that it was the four of them.
RG: Yes. When we first started the band, we wanted to make sure that it was a four-piece. We work as hard as we can to have as many four-part harmonies as possible.
IT: Is it just the music, or do you try to emulate the hair, costumes and other props?
RG: Sure, all the costumes are there, Joe’s got a moustache. He’s got several outfits: the Live Aid outfit, the “Killers” outfit. Same thing with our guitar player, you know, curly wig, Red Special [guitar]. Everyone’s not a spitting image of anybody. And there’s just little things about us, like, that’s the reason we called it “Almost Queen,” because we would never be Queen. So there’s a built-in excuse to call the band “Almost Queen” [laughs].
IT: It seems like there’s always something that keeps Queen in the culture. They never really go away, whether it’s Adam Lambert or Paul Rodgers singing with the band, or the movies, like “Flash Gordon” (1980), “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2018) and “Wayne’s World” (1992).
RG: I think it’s because Queen has been so relevant over the years. And maybe 10, 15, 20 years ago, it was more spotty, but it was always there. This is a band that, each member has produced Top 10 hits. Here is a band that goes back to the ‘70s, where back in the day, it was “Oh, the guy around the block plays guitar! Oh, the guy two houses down the block plays bass! Let’s start a band!” And it was never, back then, “Hey, what are you into?” “What are you into?” It was never that like it is today where you get people who are a little more like-minded, so it narrows down their song library. You have a guy like Freddie pulling out operatic parts, and you had Brian, who was a total rocker. And then you had John Deacon, who’s like the secret weapon of the band. A lot of people don’t know, but he was the one who produced their first Top 10 hit, “Another One Bites The Dust.” But he also wrote “You’re My Best Friend,” and like, how many weddings have you been to where that song's playing? Everybody from that band had their own little way of writing songs. And it just led to such dynamics over the course of their career. So now you’re just opening it up to a bigger audience. “Oh, my grandmother loves that song ‘Love of My Life.’ ‘My older brother loves ‘Dragon Attack.’” It just reaches people: different genres over the years. With “Almost Queen,” our crowds go from 8 to 88, and it’s just all over the place, because every generation loves this band.
IT: Are there certain Queen songs that are essential, where fans would be disappointed if you didn’t play them?
RG: Well, there definitely is. We could start with the big ones, right? If we didn’t play “Bohemian Rhapsody,” I don’t know what would happen. There’s just big songs: “We Will Rock You,” “We Are The Champions,” “Under Pressure,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “Somebody to Love,” “Another One Bites The Dust.” It just kinda goes on and on. They have Top 10 songs, but it goes bigger than that. “Fat Bottomed Girls” is on the radio all the time. “Bicycle Race” is on the radio all the time. “Killer Queen” is on the radio all the time.
In the end, all I can say is, if you have seen Queen before, come down and revisit it with us. If you’ve never seen Queen before, well then, come down and maybe experience what that might have been like. That’s our job and our role and our motto.
