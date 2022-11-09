Last week, Opera Ithaca hosted its first-ever opera festival, including three productions at the Hangar Theatre, two pop-up concerts, and an apprentice artist recital. The main event was Giuseppe Verdi’s “Nabucco,” his renowned early workpremiering at La Scala in 1842. But under the direction of Opera Ithaca artistic director Ben Robinson, this biblical tale of the Jews conquered and exiled by the Babylonian kingNabuchadnezzar (Nabucco) was updated to a contemporary oppression (one among many): independent journalists in pursuit of truth being suppressed by a ruthless media mogul. Today’s false prophets are media propagandists.
History offers us no shortage of tyrannical autocrats; Verdi’s opera (with libretto by Temistocle Solera) was itself a veiled allusion to Italy’s resistance to Habsburg rule. In this production, the opening bold graphic of a figure entangled was replaced by continuous video footage –– multiple-screen Los Angeles news clips, JFK’s funeral, street protests, a phalanx of troopers with batons, scrolling words of dissension. In Rose Howard’s sparse set design, the floor carried our flag’s muted stripes, while three low platforms were studded with its stars.
Though the video imagery was perhaps too much of a historical mash-up, America’s media-distorted politics were clearly being critiqued. As Robinson said in his notes, “I’m choosing to recast the Hebrews and Assyrians as opposing political voices caught in the fray of an authoritarian-minded propagandist. The inherent manipulation of the news cycle ––the breaking news fatigue, the rush of disinformation, and the rapid rise of conspiracy-based journalism –– is one of the most pressing social issues in our country today.”
Particularly effective were the enormous onscreen close-ups –– of progressive journalist Zaccaria (bass Nathan Whitson) exhorting his followers, and later of the extremist magnate Nabucco (baritone Dennis Jesse) demanding allegiance. The silent videos were unsynchronized with the performer’s concurrent speeches, creating a disturbing dissonance reinforcing the media’s pervasive indoctrination.
The plot complications involve the kidnapping of Nabucco’s daughter Fenena (mezzo Natasha Naik), who’s grown sympathetic to the independents’ cause; and the ruthless takeover by his supposed daughter Abigaille (soprano Rochelle Bard), who’s fueled by revenge when Nabucco is struck mad (or in this version, suffers a stroke) after he announces he’s not only king, he's God himself.
Robinson’s staging of the large cast and chorus was fluid and creatively chaotic, and Maria Sensi Sellner’s 18-person orchestra provided excellent accompaniment. The singers were commanding in their roles, particularly Jesse’s complex Nabucco and Bard’s resentful daughter. The range and vocal acrobatics of Bard’s delivery were exceptional; her envious fury was mesmerizing. Opera Ithaca’s “Nabucco” was altogether agripping production.
And I might add, the detailed plot was illuminated by supertitles, which the other two festival operas, both one-acts, sorely lacked. Just because an opera is in English doesn’t mean the words are clear, no matter how impressive the delivery. Voices compete with the orchestra’s music; words are whispered and shouted; melisma blurs and distorts sense –– there’s nothing natural about most operatic lyrics.
Reading a plot synopsis doesn’t suffice; we want to hear what characters are saying. Unfortunately, about 95% of the dialog in Missy Mazzoli’s “Proving Up” (2018) and 70% in William Grant Still’s “Highway 1, USA” (1963) was unintelligible. In the latter, one clear sentence might be followed by an impenetrable second phrase; listening was like reading a heavily censored letter during wartime. The work of thelibrettists (Royce Vavrek and Verna Arvey, respectively) was reduced to pure sound.
The sound alone –– the singing –– however, was powerfully compelling, and the acting equally expressive. Baritone Kyle Oliver and soprano Victoria Davis, as husband and wife, are the lodestones of each opera. “Proving Up” centers on a homesteading family in the dust bowl of 1860s Nebraska; the family in “Highway 1, USA” runs a gas station out West.
Director Cynthia Henderson has flipped these two traditional settings by providing a mostly Black cast. The result is a different look at the myth of the American dream. Projected historical photos show us portraits of Black Americans: a family in front of their sod home; a cowboy; a gas station attendant; a man seeking lodging using the famous Green Book guide for travellers of color.
In both works, Oliver and Davis shone, and, in “Proving Up,” striking vocals also characterized the two daughters (Jaime Sharp and Kayla Oderah) and son (Makudu Senaoana). Effectively conducted by Gregory McDaniel, the music differed, in that Still’s (composed a half-century ago) is more conventionally lyrical (at climactic moments, almost like a film score), while Mazzoli’s is piercingly, freshly modern, even atonal, yet deeply moving. The dramatic elements in these chamber operas were undeniable –– one only longed for the nuances of narrative.
