Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady played onstage for the first time in 1958, and many hundreds of gigs and years later, Kaukonen and Casady will bring Hot Tuna’s “Final Electric Run” to the State Theatre on September 18.
Jorma Kaukonen spoke to the Ithaca Times about the tour, Hot Tuna’s song catalog and guitars.
IT: So, this is it.
JK: No. This is just the last electric tour.
IT: What led you to that decision?
JK: Well, I got a lot of reasons. We tour acoustically all the time, and I play acoustic shows all the time. It was…it just seemed time to put the electric thing to bed. Not that I don’t like it, because I love when someone comes to listen to us play, but honestly, I’m starting to age out of the whole thing. I’m gonna be 83 years old this year. I mean, I’m not gonna stop playing, and if I get the chance to play electric with someone else, I probably will, but to take the organization that it requires us to do electric and rehearsals and stuff, we’re just giving it a rest. There’s always a gray area that we can’t talk about too much, but you never know.
IT: As you’re winding up, what kind of material are you favoring?
JK: Obviously, Jack [Casady] and I are pals, we’ve been in the game a long time. We have a lot of stuff to look at. We’re gonna cull some chestnuts we haven’t played for years, and actually get together and rehearse. You know, one of the things that makes it a little difficult – and don’t get me wrong, I’m not cryin’ the blues here, I really have nothing to complain about – but Jack lives in L.A., Joseph lives in upstate New York, I live in Southeast Ohio. And everybody’s got individual lives. So to get together and do the rehearsals that we need to do… We’ve been lazy, but we’re not lazy for this thing.
I remember saying stupid things like [clears throat], “If you need to rehearse a lot, you’re not playing with the right guys.” But as I’ve actually grown up into an adult, I realize that if you wanna be good, you gotta rehearse. So we’re putting our thinking caps on, and I’m entertaining suggestions from Jack and some other people.
IT: Any titles you could lay on us?
JK: No, can’t do that. Sorry.
IT: How about guitars?
JK: We have the fingerpicking stuff and the string-bending rock n’ roll stuff. For the string-bending stuff, I’m going to be using a [Gibson] Firebird. I’ll also have my Gibson Les Paul just in case I need it, but I really love the Firebird for that vintage Hot Tuna stuff. For the fingerpicking, I’ll be using the Chet Atkins SST, that’s a ’93. The Firebird is a ’91. The Les Paul, I’ve had for about four or five years.
Hot Tuna’s “Final Electric Run” 8 p.m. Mon. Sept. 18 at the State Theatre, Ithaca 107 W State St,
