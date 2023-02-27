MOOG SYNTHESIZED

The right biography at the right time is like a pebble and the ripples it creates when tossed into water. The pebble represents the person’s life story, and the ripples represent dozens, even hundreds, of other lives and stories.
Released in September 2022, Albert Glinsky’s “Switched On: Bob Moog and the Synthesizer Revolution” (Oxford University Press) isn’t just the story of Robert Moog (pronounced “Mogue”), a kid from Flushing, Queens, who started making theremins and other DIY hobby kits in the basement with his dad, wound up chasing his Ph.D at Cornell, opened a storefront operation in Trumansburg, and revolutionized music forever with the creation of the Moog synthesizer and the Minimoog.
It’s also the story of a disparate crew of hipsters, Beats, academics and film, TV and commercial composers who were making their own sounds. It’s the story of composer David Borden and his Moog musical group Mother Mallard’s Portable Masterpiece Company. It’s the story of the vacuum tube, made obsolete by the transistor. It’s the story of Moog’s many competitors, some unbelievably corrupt and low-rent, all struggling to come up with the next big thing in electronic music.
It’s the story of The Beatles, using the Moog to record “Abbey Road”, Keith Emerson of ELP coaxing unearthly sounds from his own Moog, and even The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz, who heard a Moog at the Monterey International Pop Festival and immediately put in his order. It’s the story of the creation of the soundtrack for Francis Ford Coppola’s “Apocalypse Now” (1979). (Coppola wrote a foreword for Glinsky’s book, and the audiobook version comes out this month.)
Glinsky delves into all aspects of Bob Moog’s life, some of it quite painful truths about his parents and his first marriage to Shirleigh Moog. Moog’s artistic successes didn’t alleviate the stress of a lifelong series of financial fiascos; as many things as he got right with the Moog, Bob’s talent for business was wrong. He never made more than pocket change in spite of his innovations and his need to daydream, tinker and invent things. The man that everyone assumed was richer than Croesus was perpetually in deep debt and mortgaged to the eyeballs.
Albert Glinsky spoke to the Ithaca Times about Moog’s time in Trumansburg, whether he ever really mellowed, and how his name became a crossword puzzle clue.
AG: I’m assuming you’re doing this mainly because of the connection to Ithaca, right?
IT: Well, you wrote in the afterword that you made several trips to Asheville [North Carolina]. Did you spend time here as well?
AG: Oh, absolutely. In fact, in the spring of 2015, there was an exhibit in Ithaca on Bob Moog’s work, and it was a pretty extensive, multi-room exhibit, and I came up and gave a lecture. And a lot of people were there: Trevor Pinch from the Cornell faculty was there, and David Borden was there. It was fun; it was a fun lecture, and Bob’s instruments were all in the same room. When I was lecturing, they were all around me. And I took tons and tons of pictures; I went to his house outside of Trumansburg. And of course, I went to the Little Venice pizza restaurant, with the plaque outside saying it’s an historical site, the site of his original factory. We went inside and took pictures there with David Borden, who’s a good friend. He gave us a little tour, we went to the Falls just down the road, and we took pictures there, and Cayuga Lake, all over the place. And I’ve been to Ithaca, of course, a number of times for events at Cornell, things like that. While I was in Ithaca, I did an extensive interview with David Borden, and that’s where that comes from [in the book], the Ithaca City School District and David’s involvement with that; just the famous people that came through Trumansburg. But there’re so many Ithaca connections. The Ithaca Journal [excerpts] were the ones that reported on all the stages of Bob’s life and work in the community, as well as the Trumansburg Free Press. I combed through all kinds of databases for information on Bob and synthesizers.
IT: Did you get the sense that Bob mellowed, or was he still the same guy later in life? Put it this way, I sympathize with [Moog’s first wife] Shirleigh.
AG: Oh, yeah, well, so can I. [laughs] It was horrible, just a terrible end. My wife always says that one of the things I achieved in the book was that the last chapter conjures up some tears, and yet after reading about all the horrible things that he did to his first wife, can you still love somebody after that? I tried to see the humanity in him. Around me, he was always very jolly. I still remember him sitting at a table in our kitchen, eating a meal that we had prepared for him; it was a pasta dish, and he said, “Ah, comfort food!” I remember he was invited to a special occasion; I was doing a book signing for my first book on [Leon] Theremin at Borders Books, and I remember that he was the guest of some people that were very wealthy, and they had a large home, and rather than staying at a bed and breakfast or a hotel or something, he and his wife stayed in this place. I didn’t hear him say this, but it was reported to me that he was very annoyed at accommodations and didn’t think they were good enough. And I thought to myself, “Whoa!” You know, they were holding a reception for him in the lobby of this huge house; it was like a mansion; it had one of these sweeping, spiral staircase things that you see in old movies, going all the way upstairs. You know, it seemed like he had really great accommodations, but he was not happy with them. [laughs] I thought, “Hmm, that’s really interesting,” and I was surprised that he was in a bad mood about that. I think he definitely was always happy to take a back seat sometimes. But on the other hand, I felt that when he was challenged in any way, that’s when he got up his ire and was very angry and let people know. One great example from the book is when somebody called him and asked him to do a lecture on the MG-1, the Radio Shack instrument, and [laughs] he was furious, and he told either Time or Newsweek, I can’t remember which one —
IT: He said it was a faulty instrument: “I want nothing to do with it.”
AG: Right. Someone called the synthesizer his child, and he said, “It’s turned into an ugly bastard.” [laughs]
IT: Yeah.
AG: And that was quoted in the article, so that was typical of when he really got angry about people misinterpreting things, and he didn’t like the fact at all that a lot of instruments that had his name on them he had nothing to do with, which I can understand. I still run into people all the time who say, “Oh, yeah, Bob Moog, I love my MG-1 or my Polymoog,” or something. I don’t know what to say. It’s like, “Well, I’m glad you do, but [laughs] he had nothing to do with it.” The index may shock a lot of people who are fans of particular Moog instruments that he didn’t put his hand to, and there’s categories: “instruments and products that were made by Bob Moog” and “instruments not made by Bob Moog”. And a number of them on that list have Moog as the suffix of the name of the instrument, you know.
IT: And the flood of record albums that used his name in the titles.
AG: Oh, gosh, yeah.
IT: You just kept volleying up these lists of goofy electronic album titles.
AG: I know, there’s so many, and then, the ones that, if you remember the “Genericide” chapter that talks about how Moog says that he became a “generic”, then you have these albums that come out that have “Moog” somehow either in the title, or they imply “Moog” [laughs] and there’s no Moog. It’s all ARPs or other instruments.
“Switched On: Bob Moog and the Synthesizer Revolution”
(Oxford University Press), 2022
