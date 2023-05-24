If you thought Hip Hop and Classical music couldn’t mix, students from DeWitt Middle School are here to prove you wrong.
Make your way down to the Kulp Auditorium at Ithaca High School to see sixth, seventh, and eighth graders from DeWitt Middle School present their first ever Orchestra Hip Hop Concert on May 26 at 7 p.m.
The orchestra will be joined by Guest Violinist Stephen Spottswood and DJ Ramsy on the turntable.
Director of the DeWitt Middle School Orchestra, Aron Buck, has said that his students are “excited to be jumping into a different type of music than we have done in the past.”
“It is fantastic to be able to collaborate with so many talented people with this project. It definitely shows the power that music has to bring people together.” Buck said.
The concert is coming after months of preparation and rehearsals. It also comes as a result of the hard work the orchestra has done to regain student interest after many students did not return to playing following the pandemic.
That hard work has paid off as middle schoolers have started to visit elementary schools in the district to encourage younger students to get involved in the district's music scene. Once again, students are building a sense of community that many felt had been lost during the pandemic.
The performance will also help highlight an upcoming trip to Pittsburgh that the DeWitt orchestra is planning. The trip will give students the opportunity to take a master class with a professional conductor, attend a concert by the Pittsburgh Symphony, and sightsee.
