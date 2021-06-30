The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is paying off in Tompkins County’s arts and entertainment industry. With 65% of the county’s population having received at least one dose of the vaccine, theaters and music venues in Ithaca are adjusting their summer events accordingly.
On May 19, New York state’s mask mandate, which previously required fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors and outdoors, was dropped, allowing those who are fully vaccinated to go maskless in most places.
At places like The Dock, this means that fully vaccinated patrons may leave their masks at the table while walking around the venue and listening to live music. Terry Bailey, president of The Dock, said that musicians have been playing live since late March 2021. The venue’s first in-person performance since the start of the pandemic was part of The Dock’s “Tuesday Bluesday,” an ongoing, biweekly performance by a band.
Inside, The Dock has a stage for shows, but with consistent warm weather, Bailey said the venue may offer stripped-back outdoor performances by solo performers.
“I love making everybody happy and loved hearing compliments on how excited [audiences] are to have live music back,” Bailey said.
Eshaan Jain, a recent graduate of Cornell University, said that after attending a live performance at The Dock in March, he and four other friends created a band to perform at “Tuesday Bluesday.” A running joke with the band is its mercurial name, usually selected by the lead singer as the band members take the stage, he said.
Rocking out under titles like “Hot Fudge Saturdays” and “Funky Hooligans,” the band initially performed straight blues tunes before experimenting with songs like “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder. Jain said this experimentation was possible because the more they rehearsed — and the more musicians skilled in different instruments joined — the more freedom the members had in choosing different songs. The band has played at nearly every “Tuesday Bluesday” since its first performance in late March, Jain said.
“It's exhilarating and so fun, but at the same time it also feels good to be able to share that with so many other people,” he said. “Being able to support other live musicians and being there for them, being able to watch them, … I haven't really found something that's paralleled that yet this year.”
The State Theatre of Ithaca, on the other hand, is closed for indoor performances. Doug Levine, executive director of the State Theatre, said the theater will open as normal in early September. This summer, Levine said that the theater just has livestreams planned, though if regulations around mask-wearing and distancing are relaxed beyond the current ones, concerts could happen at the Bernie Milton Pavillion on The Commons. He said this possibility was unlikely, however, due to limited space.
“I have a feeling we'll have outdoor shows to get on the Commons,” he said. “When they announced the masks change, … no one really saw it coming. It was out of nowhere, and that could certainly happen again.”
To match the still-existing demand for live music, the theater hosted a number of virtual shows during the pandemic. Levine said that on May 8, the theater hosted a virtual benefit concert with Pink Talking Fish, a Pink Floyd, Talking Heads and Phish tribute band. The event celebrated the 44-year anniversary of an historic Grateful Dead show in Ithaca in conjunction with the theater’s annual “Benefit My State” fundraiser. “Pink Talking Fish Play DEAD” attracted over 97,000 viewers.
Levine said that because of the virtual shows’ successes, the theater may continue live streaming if the in-person show is sold out.
“In an ideal world, once the show is completely sold out, it might be really cool to continue to sell tickets for a livestream aspect of it,” Levine said. “I think that would be really cool.”
Some theaters in Ithaca such as the Kitchen Theater Company are moving forward with face-to-face programming. Marissa Accordino, connectivity associate and house manager at the Kitchen, said that “Shape,” last season’s closing show, was performed in person at Washington Park. The theater moved this closing show about one’s relationship with their body a year ahead.
“It almost feels like a breath of fresh air,” she said. “Our mission at the Kitchen is to spark important conversations by putting on bold, intimate and engaging theater, and to be able to come back to a physical space and really experience that with other people, … I'm really really looking forward to sharing that with other people again. It's been a long time coming.”
While the Kitchen will perform “Shape” in Washington Park, theater staff at the Hangar Theatre is constructing a new outdoor performance space on the Hangar’s grounds, said managing director RJ Lavine. The space will be able to seat 358 audience members — one fewer than its indoor theater.
While the audience will sit in the open air, the20- by 30-feet stage will be covered with a canopy and feature rock-and-roll style tresswork to secure lighting and speakers. There will also be 6-feet of distance between rows and pod-style, umbrella-covered seating in the back row.
“The Realness” is the Hangar’s first outdoor show, a regional premiere and ran June 17–26. The play follows T.O., played by Damon J. Gillespie of “Rise” and “Tiny Pretty Things,” as he navigates graduation from high school and the world of hip-hop. Lavine said that because actors have not been able to work for most of the pandemic, smaller-scale and outdoor venues may attract more seasoned actors like Gillespie.
“Theater people are just, like, dying to get back to work, and because of that, because we're in a really unique position to be able to have an outdoor space where we can do all of this very safely, we're able to attract a caliber of performer unlike any other season before,” Lavine said. “We're going to be able to bring a level of theater performance to the Ithaca community, which means they don't have to travel to New York. This is coming to us. It's going to be right in our backyard.”
In its final show of the summer, the Hanger will collaborate with the Cherry Artspace, another local theater in Ithaca, on “An Odyssey,” a take on the classic epic poem. The show will run Aug. 26–Sept. 4. Samuel Buggeln, artistic director of the Cherry Arts, will direct the adaptation.
Buggeln said that the story will be a fuse of theater professionals’ and community members’ stories of the pandemic.
“We're doing all these workshops all summer with all these different sorts of community organizations and communities who are interested in getting involved and really drawing the story out of our own experiences of the pandemic,” he said. “To my knowledge, this is the first time that two professional Ithaca theater companies have co-produced a full, major production, and it's been a long time coming.”
But virtual shows are not disappearing entirely. Civic Ensemble’s first show of its 2021 season, “Delia Divided” by Judy K. Tate, will be performed live on Zoom. The staged reading of the play, which delves into topics like mental health and racism, will ran June 12 and 13. “Delia Divided” is part of Civic Engagement’s ReEntry Theatre Program, a creative group led by nine formerly incarcerated people who aim to shift discussions around the criminal justice system.
Julia Taylor, executive director of Civic Engagement, said that this is the first show the theater has performedsince March 2020. After “Delia Divided,” the ReEntry Theatre Program will present “Radio Play” — oral histories of other previously incarcerated people that will play live on WRFI Sept. 11, 18 and 25. Taylor said that by this point, an in-person reception for “Radio Play” could be possible.
“I think it's exciting to think about the ways that … we're producing these two plays in particular because it's not like we're just returning to how things were in theater,” she said. “How do we draw on everything that we've learned this year, … and think about theater in a way that's not just about four walls and people sitting in seats and people performing on stage, but allows them different kinds of opportunities for stories to be told. And that's the creative work that we're excited about.”
