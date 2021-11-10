ITHACA, NY -- I realized when I spoke to Bill Payne from Little Feat that the band he co-founded with the late Lowell George might be the oldest running rock outfit I’ve come into contact with. George disbanded the group shortly before his death in 1979 due to creative differences, after recording ‘70s classic tracks like “Dixie Chicken,” “Willin,” “Easy to Slip” and “Fat Man in the Bathtub.” Payne reformed the band in the mid-’80s, scored a hit with the 1988 release “Let It Roll,” and Little Feat has been playing in one lineup or another ever since. They return with their “By Request Tour,” with special guest Jack Broadbent, to the State Theatre on Nov. 12 at 8 p.m.
Ithaca Times: Can you talk a little about how Little Feat started?
Bill Payne: Sure. 1969. I went down to Los Angeles to meet Lowell George. Actually, what I wanted to do was to meet Frank Zappa. But the record labels — there was Straight Records and Bizarre — I called Bizarre, and they said that Frank was in Europe and that I should meet Lowell. So that’s what I wound up doing. I met Frank a couple months later, but by that time, I was pretty well in Little Feat. 1969 was the summer of lust and murders — the Manson murders had taken place.
IT: [Quentin Tarantino’s] “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (2019).
BP: And men were on the moon.
IT: There are shots of the moon when they were up there in Robert Altman’s “M*A*S*H.” What was L.A. in 1969 like?
BP: It was sort of like what Tarantino had in his film. I mean, Musso & Franks restaurant was one of the places that Lowell took me to. I had a Murph the Surf T-shirt, and I thought, “They’re not gonna let me in,” and he was like, “No, it’s cool.” I wound up being there for many years, and so it was fun to see that in Quentin’s movie. Because that was a big dating spot for many people. 1969 was kind of a free for all. We just had gone through 1968, right? Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated. Robert Kennedy was assassinated. Richard Nixon was the President. A lot of horrible things were going on: the Vietnam War, etc. So ’69 was a continuation of this madness that had engulfed the United States. I think what we’re going through now is even worse.
IT: Nixon was such a disappointment. I’ve been cynical about politics since I was in middle school. Trump really upgrades Nixon.
BP: [laughs] How old are you, by the way?
IT: I was born in 1963, so my memory of 1969 is being at my grandparents’ house in Louisiana, waiting for the moon landing to happen, sitting at my grandmother’s kitchen table and listening to the Fifth Dimension on the radio.
BP: I was born in Waco, Texas, so I know all about that.
IT: When you went to L.A. to find Frank and Lowell, you were well known enough to get that appointment?
BP: Well, I wasn’t well known. I made a lot of calls to make that happen. And finally there was a secretary at Warners that took pity on me, I guess [laughs] and said, “I think I can help you out here.” And that’s when Lowell’s name came up. I was a pretty good talker and convinced this person that I was worth paying attention to, even though she didn’t need to. Later, she was in the audience at a Bob Segar show, and I went up to her and said, “Because of you, I was able to get a career started.” Because of that, I could never forget it. I was sleeping on the beach and in other peoples’ apartments. I was in a pretty precarious place at that time.
IT: What made you want to reform Little Feat after Lowell’s death?
BP: There was a place called The Alley, which has since dropped off the map. They were not listed, it was a rehearsal hall. The only people that knew about it were the people they wanted to know about it. Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt were some of the people that were rehearsing there. They were commemorating a room to Little Feat and wanted us to play, and so we did. It was like singing Christmas carols, we couldn’t remember: “What’s the next verse?” [laughs] We really couldn’t remember what we were doing, but we had a great time doing it. [Guitarist] Paul Barrère and I were driving back to his house, and I said, “You know, I think we should seriously think about putting this band back together again.” He agreed, and that’s how we came up with the second iteration of Little Feat.
