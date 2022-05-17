The album “Say You Will,” from 2003, was dubbed a Fleetwood Mac album since Christine McVie was the only MIA Mac. She tag teamed back into the group in 2017 but Stevie Nicks was now the MIA member. As for Lindsey Buckingham and the loyal rhythm section of Mick Fleetwood and John McVie, they were still present and accounted for and showed up for the 2017 sessions. This time around, it was decided to release the album under the title of Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie. In a statement, the duo said they “…felt like it was meant to be a duet album.” Regardless, it was rich with the sonic perfection that screamed Fleetwood Mac.
For Lindsey Buckingham’s most recent collection of songs, he’s flying solo once again. He’s returned to the basics he established with his 20th century solo albums by producing, engineering, mixing, singing and playing just about every instrument. Having exited Fleetwood Mac in 2018 (the reason is still a ‘he said / she said’ boondoggle), he kept this title as simple as possible — Lindsey Buckingham. Even the collection is compact, clocking in at less than forty minutes. Buckingham continues to incessantly joust with, well, we’re still not sure if it’s with his inner demons or the entire outside world. Although the album was released in late 2021, much of it was reportedly written and recorded several years earlier before he suffered vocal damage as a side effect from surgery — which has since healed.
The album, with nine of the ten songs Buckingham originals, cracks open with “Scream,” a frantic, big-country sound that hints at the grandeur sought by U2. The song grips us and defiantly holds our attention. The next three cuts are almost as assertive. But the first of the trio, “I Don’t Mind,” does have some rhymes that are a bit suspect (‘willow and pillow’, ‘arrow and narrow’?!) while the following two songs weave more complex lyrics to create compelling images. The disc’s midpoint song, “Blind Love,” allows Buckingham to slow down a bit, take a breath (but certainly not a deep one) and relax — almost.
The inviting “Santa Rosa” brings Buckingham home for a nostalgic visit while the closing song, “Dancing” with its lethargic pace, is so diametrically opposite to the disc’s opening cuts that you’ll need to challenge yourself to stay with it. Throughout the disc, his unique blend of articulate and classically influenced guitar work melds with his love of 1960s folk and his authoritative take on rock. In addition to Buckingham’s complex studio production enhancements, his Rick Turner guitars — and others — continue to be guiding lights for his music.
As for Buckingham’s ‘live and in concert’ presentation on April 24 at Ithaca’s State Theatre, COVID, among other things, continued to have an effect on the crowd size since the turnout was approximately 700, much lower than the majestic venue’s 1700 capacity. Although Buckingham’s energized show a decade ago was solo, Buckingham vet Neale Heywood on guitar (plus a keyboardist and new drummer) joined him on the State stage this time around. Buckingham eased into the evening by opening with “Not Too Late” from his 2006 solo disc (with lyrics including “I'm not a young man / but I'm a child inmy soul”) followed by “In Our Own Time” from 2011 and the light, upbeat sounds of “Soul Drifter” from the early 1990s (which, partially thanks to original co-producer Richard Dashut, has retained the patented Fleetwood Mac sound.)
A shift to several intimate, barely whispered songs including “Trouble” captured an attentive crowd before the quartet kicked into higher gear with powered Fleetwood Mac cuts including “Never Going Back Again” (from Rumours) and “Big Love” (Tango in the Night). Then it was time to test out a few tracks from his new solo album before returning to an even more high-powered set of Fleetwood Mac songs such as a potent “Tusk,” “So Afraid” and “Go Your Own Way,” a song Buckingham favors closing numerous shows with. A pair of encore offerings brought the evening in for a landing.
Buckingham’s heart operation from several years ago barely slowed him down during the extended show. He continues to confirm that his Fleetwood Mac songs — and many of his solo songs — truly stand the test of time.
