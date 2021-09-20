As the summer winds down and the crisp days of fall start to emerge, what better to spend an afternoon or evening than listening to some beautiful classical music. Below is a sampling of some of the exciting events that are occurring the next few months. Check dates and venues as schedules can change.
Orchestral and ensemble performances
The Ithaca Concert Band’s outdoor concert is a fun way to celebrate some of the last official days of Summer. The concert, which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Danby Community Church, is Bring Your Own Blanket (BYOB). More information about the event can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/events/danby-community-church/icb-concert-at-danby-community-church/1036073470468916/
The Cornell Center for Historical Keyboards also has a mix of exciting events. The Center recently acquired a piano made by Paul McNulty that is a copy of a piano designed by Gottfried Silbermann, who worked with Bach. To celebrate, Mike Lee will be performing pieces on the piano, including one by Bach, on Friday, Sept. 24. Additionally, the Center is hosting a special event across two evenings — one on Friday, Nov. 12 and one on Saturday, Nov. 13. Called “Future Imperfect: Brahms and the Passage of Time,” this series chronicles Brahms’ work on the types of pianos used across his lifetime — including an 1857 Streicher piano that was recently gifted to Cornell. On Friday, Mike Lee and Ji Young Kim will perform variations of Brahms Opus 9 and Opus 24. These were two pieces Brahms dedicated to Clara Schumann, his friend (and perhaps more). On Saturday, Roger Moseley, John Haines-Eitzen and Rebecca Anderson will perform Brahms Opus 8 alongside other pieces that intertwine with Opus 8. More information on these and other upcoming events can be found here: https://www.historicalkeyboards.org/piano-events-fall-2021/
The Cayuga Chamber Orchestra (CCO) has a busy season this upcoming year, with the first show occurring on Sunday, Sept. 26. The orchestra will be playing string classics by three different (and all extraordinary) composers — Germaine Tailleferre, the only woman in a prestigious group of French composes, George Walker, the first Black composer to win a Pulitzer, and Johannes Brahms, a famous German composer. The following month on Saturday, Oct. 23, there will be a concert that feature CCO concertmaster Christina Bouey and the pieces Overture to The Bartered Bride (Smetana), Violin Concerto, Opus 14 (Barber), and Symphony No. 5 (Beethoven). There will also be a pre-concert chat before the performance. Other exciting events are Family Concert & Storytime (Thursday, Nov. 18) and a concert with Jordan Dodson, an accomplished guitarist (Saturday, Nov. 20). More information about the season is available here: http://ccoithaca.org/calendar/
Also on Sept. 26, the Ithaca College School of Music is holding their annual Founders Day Concert in DeWitt Park. The Wind Symphony and Concert Band will perform “Musical Postcards” that includes music from Ticheli, Still, Giroux, Sousa and others. Grab a picnic blanket and your friends and family for a fun (and free) afternoon. More information can be found here: https://events.ithaca.edu/event/founders_day_concert_in_the_park_2155#.YTq3y9NKg1I
Choral/vocal music
On Saturday, Oct. 9, Ithaca College’s Treble Chorale and Chorus is having a concert. For those who prefer the comfort of their own home, the concert, alongside many other School of Music performances, will be broadcast online and will be available for a few days after the event. More information is available here: https://events.ithaca.edu/event/choral_concert_2770#.YT6vlZ5Kg1I
Ithaca College will also be hosting its Manley and Doriseve Thaler Vocal Concert Series on Thursday Oct. 21 with Lawrence Brownlee, who has been deemed “an international star in the bel canto operatic repertory” (The New York Times) and “one of the most in-demand opera singers in the world today” (NPR). The day before, Brownlee will be holding a masterclass that is also open to the public. More information can be found here: https://www.ithaca.edu/academics/school-music/concerts-and-events/manley-and-doriseve-thaler-vocal-concert-series
