When great Ithaca concerts are discussed, all some people want to talk about was the Grateful Dead show at Barton Hall on May 8, 1977. There have even been books written about that show. But I challenge its status as Ithaca’s ultimate Rock show, because I’ve seen shows at Barton Hall (Worst Show Ever: The Cars in 1979) and I question that much great music ever happened inside a gymnasium.
My favorite Ithaca show was Squeeze at Bailey Hall in the spring of 1992. I’m a huge Squeeze fan and I got legit emotional when they played their “final” show on a 1982 SNL episode hosted by Drew Barrymore. Therefore, Squeeze was the first band I’d ever seen that had broken up and re-formed. Their tempos had grown somewhat lugubrious, and when they got back together, they picked up the pace on numbers like “Pulling Mussels From the Shell” and “Black Coffee in Bed.”.They sounded like a veteran Motown band, with lead singer Glenn Tillbrook breaking out solo after solo on his Fender Telecaster. Plus, Bailey Hall sounds a thousand times better than Barton Hall.
***
When I put out a call on Facebook for concert memories in town, I got a barrage of bands, names and long-gone venerated venues – nearly 100 folks reached out to share their favorite shows.
Check out these recollections.
William Moratz: The final Zobo Funn Band concert (September 1981 at the Strand Theater). It was their reunion concert, a year after high school. Most people I knew had moved on to college so I didn’t really see anyone that I knew there. I was still in town since I had an interesting job at Cornell. For everyone there it felt like good-bye to the good times. People had traveled from all over the country to be there. The place was packed. I recorded it and still have the tapes somewhere. I enjoyed their music so much then and still do to this day.
Tom Gibson: I remember that night very well.
Damian Arthur Carr: I worked security at that show. What a blast! Danced in the orchestra pit (And I don’t dance). Found a silver flask of good whiskey. Ran into the woman I would share my life with.
Michael Wellen (Zobo Funn Band drummer): I was at that show…not sure how much I remember.
Susan Gilmore: So many happy memories of the Burns Sisters and Joe Salzano playing at the Ithaca Festival and at Stewart Park. Also Jonathan Richman at the Haunt.
Nick Reynolds (former Ithaca Times editor): I’d read an oral history of Merle Haggard at Grassroots.
David R. Waterman: Does Wolfman Jack at Nite Court count as a concert? I think it was a WVBR thing on a Sunday afternoon at 4pm, circa 1981-’83-ish.
Matt Ryan: Megadeth in Bailey Hall, 1988. I was searched at the door and they found half a Reuben sandwich in my Korean War-era army pants. We broke a row of seats moshing.
Dan Aloi: Elvis Costello & The Imposters’ most recent show at the State Theater. Dylan’s 2019 show at the IC Events Center. Pete Anderson at the Rongo. Gurf Morlix at the Cayuga Grange. Drive-By Truckers at Grassroots after a hurricane & flooding.
Jeff Claus (Horseflies, A Boy With a Fish): St. Vincent at Castaways.
Judy Hyman (Horseflies, A Boy With a Fish): Jeff Claus, we must be married. I was gonna say the same thing.
Gretchen Gilbert: Squirrel Nut Zippers at the Haunt.
Polly Kiely: Gretchen Gilbert: Squirrel Nut Zippers at the State Theater!
Fred Cederstrom: Polly Kiely: Squirrel Nut Zippers at Bailey Hall!
Dan Kiely: Levon Helm and family at the State Theater six weeks before he passed. I saw Pearl Jam open for Dracula Jones at the original Haunt in 1991. It was like two months before “Ten” dropped and mainstreamed grunge.
Hillel Hoffman: Legendary for the right reasons: Patti Smith at Bailey in 1978. Opener: Zobo Funn Band.
Nicole DeMotte: They Might Be Giants at the State was cool.
Bob Proehl: Arcade Fire at Noyes Hall, Dean & Britta with the Warhol screen tests at Cornell Cinema, Solomon Burke at the State, Neutral Milk Hotel at the State.
Pete Magnus: Neutral Milk Hotel at the State was everything I hoped it would be. Probably is my favorite concert of all time.
Steve Gollnick: Every Candypants show ever.
***
Consider this last anecdote an encore, so get out your lighters, but don’t start any fires like those tools at Woodstock ‘99. Peter Bakija teaches high school and hosts “Burning Airlines” on WRFI. Bakija chose to talk about an opening act: Mike Watt at the (second) Haunt on Willow Avenue.
IT: When was this? That’s so Ithaca.
PB: Mike Watt came to Ithaca and opened for the Meat Puppets, I think in the fall of 2017. So it was not that long ago. This was at the Haunt that isn’t there.
IT: As of now, there are no Haunts.
PB: Exactly. [laughs] No Haunts at all.
IT: What was it about this particular show?
PB: Mike Watt was the bassist for the very influential punk-rocky band The Minutemen, from L.A. They were a very well-loved, early 80’s complex punk rock band. All their songs were very short, thus the name Minutemen. But they were more complex than your standard three-chord rock n’ roll, and they were very politically minded, and they fell apart when their lead singer died in a tragic car accident in 1985. Mike Watt carried on after that, doing various musical projects and has been kicking around for the last 30, 40 years, just being a really nice guy in the rock n’ roll industry. He just kept playing and kept doing things. And so when he came to Ithaca to open for the Meat Puppets, I was super, super excited because I’d never seen him before. The show was the most packed room I have ever been to in in a small theater in Ithaca, the most packed-to-the-gills room I’d ever been to. Again, this is pre-pandemic, so the fact that it was packed to the gills was novel, not terrifying.
IT & PB: [laughs]
PB: I have no problem with the Meat Puppets, but I was not going there to see the Meat Puppets. I was going there to see Mike Watt. I was stuck up on the bar platform and couldn’t get any closer. All sorts of people from town that I knew were there. And Mike Watt blasted through—in an hour, he played 30 songs or something. It was half Minutemen songs, half new original stuff that he was doing. He covers regularly Iggy Pop and Blue Oyster Cult, because he and D. Boon were really into them. They had very wide-ranging musical tastes that they brought into The Minutemen.
And the show was fantastic. The room was filled with people who were super-excited. After their set, Mike Watt was just sitting at the merch table, just interacting with all the people. He signed the singles that I bought, and he just kept shaking my hand and chatting with me. He just seemed genuinely interested in interacting with the people around him. It was just a spectacular Ithaca rock n’ roll moment, that whole show.
And then the Meat Puppets came on, and I was like, “Ah, I’m going home, I gotta get up in the morning.”
IT & PB: [laughs]
