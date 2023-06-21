On June 23 and 24, Ithaca Reggae Fest will return to Stewart Park for its fifth year. The festivities will include renowned reggae acts from the local and international scene, alongside a skateboarding competition and creative community activities.
Reggae Fest’s free welcome party will take place on Friday from five to nine p.m. Saturday’s ticketed events will run from nine a.m. to ten p.m. Tickets are available online at Eventbrite for $30 including fees; visitors can also purchase passes for $35 at the gate or downtown at Ithaca Guitar Works.
Marketing director Russ Friedell emphasized the festival’s focus on community and ecological preservation. He said that the event aims to incorporate New York reggae with the international scene.
“Ithaca Reggae Fest is dedicated to the protection of Cayuga Lake through a conscious celebration of Ithaca’s legendary reggae community and its history,” Friedell said.
This year’s headliner is the Rochester-based Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad. Friedell noted their connections to Ithaca, as several band members performed at Castaways (now Deep Dive) while they attended Ithaca College.
Jamaican producer Scientist will live mix the band’s Saturday set and perform a solo DJ set on Friday. The other musical acts include Double Tiger, Sundub, New Planets, the Analogue Sons, and a roster of local DJs.
Reggae Fest will include several Villages with non-musical offerings, from yoga to skateboarding to collaborative art. Jay Stooks, a program coordinator with the Greater Ithaca Activities Center, will lead both the Youth and the Art Villages in all-ages crafts and games.
Visitors can learn about protecting Cayuga Lake’s ecosystem at the Education Village, organized in partnership with the Cayuga Lake Watershed Network, the Community Science Institute, and Discover Cayuga Lake. This Village will feature local scientists and activists, along with themed interactive activities.
The Yoga Village, coordinated with Yoga Farm Ithaca, will lead 108 Sun Salutations at nine a.m. to kick off Saturday’s festival. Following this sequence, traditionally used to mark a new season, they will offer dance and meditation events.
The Skateboard Village, located at Stewart Park’s tennis courts, will feature the 2nd annual Flat Attack US Pro/Am Championships of Flatland Freestyle Skateboarding. On Friday, it will host an open skate event, and the formal competition will take place on Saturday.
Friedell stated that the festival offers something to everyone, aiming to include all people from the local community.
“The big word is community,” he said, “and the community is everyone here in New York, Tompkins County, the Finger Lakes, the greater state of New York, and the greater region.”
Co-founder Michael Mazza launched the festival in 2017 and has organized it annually since, skipping 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Friedell, the festival honors the vibrant reggae history of the Finger Lakes and greater New York area.
In the late 80s and early 90s, Ithacan venues The Haunt and The State Theater featured influential reggae acts including John Brown’s Body, the Gladiators, and Toots and the Maytals. Many famous bands have formed in or near Ithaca, including the 2023 headliner.
Before the pandemic, Reggae Fest organized afterparties and shows at The Haunt. Since the club’s closure, they pivoted to add the Friday welcome party in 2022. Friday’s event has expanded this year to include a Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ Cultural Celebration and a performance from dance troupe GIAC Jumpers.
Children under 16 can attend the festival for free with a parent or guardian. Folding chairs, umbrellas, and coolers are permitted, but outside alcohol and plastic disposable bottles are not allowed. The organizers encourage guests to bring reusable bottles to fill up at the festival’s water stations.
Friedell expects between 2,000 and 3,000 attendees based on last year’s numbers. He anticipates good weather and fun for all.
“It really is a community-wide event, and that’s the mission and the goal,” he said. “With four years of experience, we’re just so grateful for how the community has shown up, and we’re looking forward to another great weekend.”
