If you missed the sold-out Indigo Girls show at the State Theatre of Ithaca or saw it and want more, Indigo’s Amy Ray is bringing the Amy Ray Band to the Center for the Arts of Homer for a gig on Sunday, May 14th at 8 p.m.
Amy Ray spoke to the Ithaca Times about early Ithaca shows, COVID-19 and working with other musical partners.
IT: Do you remember the early Ithaca shows with Indigo Girls?
AR: Oh, yeah. I mean, we’ve played in Ithaca so much. One of my dad’s cousins and his wife lived there for a long time, so I always hung out with them during the day… Good times.
IT: The Haunt is no longer with us. I think COVID killed it.
AR: Okay, wow. Crazy. Yeah, COVID really changed the landscape a lot.
IT: How was your COVID time?
AR: It was like everyone else’s, probably. In some ways, there was a long rest period that probably a lot of people needed. And in other ways, it was just hard to see everything happening, the suffering and what have you. It was, like, a lot. But I fared pretty well because I live in the woods and have a lot of space anyway.
IT: What do you get to do with the Amy Ray Band that you can’t do with the Indigo Girls?
AR: Well, I can do whatever I want with the Indigo Girls. You know, it’s not so much about that as it just… I started doing solo stuff back in 2000. And at that point, I was playing more with, like, a punk band. And it just wasn’t what we do. [laughs] And I started doing more country stuff, and this band has been together around 10 years. And we play more, like, country music. I mean, I could take these songs to Emily [Saliers] and she’d be great at it. I like collaborating with different people and I also like the independent scene a lot. I like playing in small venues and driving the van around and unloading and loading yourself and the process. I’ve always really liked that. So this allows me to have a whole different cosmos.
IT: There’s pros and cons to long-term relationships.
AR: Yeah, Emily and I have been playing together since we were 15, and we’ve known each other since we were 10. I’m 59 now, so it’s a long time consistently playing together.
IT: That’s deep stuff.
AR: And so one of the things that’s helped us maintain a partnership is the side projects that we do and the ability to kind of have our own space in our songwriting as well as other endeavors and not have it threaten the other person. [Emily] is working on a couple of musicals right now, developing them with other people, and I do the solo thing. So we just have other interests, but we are touring all the time as Indigo Girls and putting stuff out. So it’s still very much relevant and part of who I am. It is all part of the same big picture; it’s just different collaborators and different venues. When I do solo stuff, I’m really hands-on, and I’m advancing the shows and booking the travel and driving the van. [laughs] It’s a way to feel that experience and it really informs what I’m feeling in the Indigo Girls, too. Because I appreciate things more, and technical things, too. It’s just more knowledge.
Amy Ray Band
May 14th at 8 p.m.
The Center for the Arts of Homer
72 South Main Street
Homer, New York
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.