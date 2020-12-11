ITHACA, NY -- Nearly 300 Ithaca College student musicians and vocalists are premiering a virtual performance of "Amazing Grace" on Tuesday, Dec.15 at 7 p.m.
The students came together, even though they are separated physically, from all over the nation, to pay tribute to all who have been impacted by the COVID pandemic: to those who have lost their lives and to their loved ones, to health care professionals and other essential, frontline workers who continue to take personal risks to serve others in their communities.
A message from Ithaca College President, Shirley Collado, will follow the performance. The performance will premiere on YouTube, and it will be available for viewing after as well.
