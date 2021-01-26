ITHACA, NY -- The Ithaca College School of Music will hold its annual MLK celebration concert for 2021 virtually, on Friday evening Jan. 29, at 7:30 p.m.
The concert will feature past performances from the School of Music ensembles including, IC Concert Band, under the direction of Ben Rochford, Choral Ensembles, directed by Janet Galván and Sean Linfors, Mariah Lyttle and Christopher Zemliauskas, from the musical theater department, with guest soloist Samantha McElhaney John, and the Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers, under the direction of Baruch Whitehead.
The concert will also feature faculty members Steven Banks, saxophone, and Sidney Outlaw, baritone. A special virtual performance of Glory from the movie Selma featuring members of the IC Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Grant Cooper. Concert production by Luke Klingensmith, Brian Dozoretz '94, and IC alums Matthew Brockman '18 and Alec Staples '20. This concert is directed and produced by Baruch Whitehead.
The concert is available at https://www.youtube.com/ithacacollegeschoolofmusic
