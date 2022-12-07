What better way to embrace the holiday season than with good company, joyful spirits, and quality music?
Throughout the month of December, there will be holiday-themed concerts -- many of them free -- happening in Ithaca and its surrounding areas. Consider catching a break from the chilly weather by attending one or many of them, depending on your availability and taste in music,.
Ithaca’s own Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers will return to Ford Hall on Ithaca College’s campus—for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic—for an evening of holiday classics blended with gospel and spiritual music.
For the Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers, this concert concludes an exciting year of sharing jubilant, touching vocals with Ithacan and extended audiences. In March of this year, they performed spirituals alongside the world-famous Fisk Jubilee Singers at Carnegie Hall. This was their debut at the venue, an experience that has carried over into their style and musicianship.
Details about the event’s repertoire have not yet been released but looking back at last year’s program can give you an idea of what’s to come. Their line up for the previous winter concert included, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” (James Weldon Johnson, arr. by Roland Carter), “Kekeli Tso Kekeli Me” (T.W. Kwami), “I Believe” (arr. Frankie Lanie), and “For Every Mountain” (Kurt Carr).
Admission to the event is free. A livestream of the concert will be available on the company’s new YouTube site, a link that will go public this upcoming weekend.
Thursday, December 8
Ithaca College Concert Band
Ford Hall (Ithaca College) at 7 p.m.
Free
Friday, December 9
Silent Disco
Bernie Milton Pavilion (Time: TBD)
Free
Saturday, December 10
Cortland Repertory Theatre’s Holiday Broadway Brunch
24 Port Watson St., Cortland, New York, at 11 a.m.
$100 per table of four (Meal and concert included)
Santa’s Arrival
Downtown Ithaca from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Free
The Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers’ Winter Concert
Ford Hall (Ithaca College) at 3 p.m.
Free
A Tribute to the King!
Hangar Theatre, 7:00pm
$17
Newfield Annual Community Tree Lighting
Newfield Masonic Temple, 186 Main Street
5:30 p,m.,
The Gift of the Magi Radio Play
37 Tompkins St., Cortland, New York, at 7 p.m.
$20 per ticket
Todd Meredith and THE RAVE-ONS
24 Port Watson St., Cortland, New York, at 7:30 p.m.
Ticket prices vary
Silent Disco
Bernie Milton Pavilion (Time: TBD)
Free
Sunday, December 11
The Savage Club Holiday Concert
1004 Auburn Rd, Groton, New York, at 2 p.m.
Free
Todd Meredith and THE RAVE-ONS
24 Port Watson St., Cortland, New York, at 2 p.m.
Ticket prices vary
The Cayuga Vocal Ensemble Presents: Radiant Dawn
St. Catherine of Siena Church
4:00pm
Friday, December 16
The Nutcracker
The State Theatre (107 W. State St.) at 7:30 p.m.
Ticket prices vary
Saturday, December 17
The Nutcracker
The State Theatre (107 W. State St.) at 3 p.m.
Ticket prices vary
Cayuga Chamber Orchestra’s Holiday Celebration
Ford Hall (Ithaca College) at 3 p.m.
Ticket prices vary
Sunday, December 18
Let the Heavens Be Glad!
United Presbyterian Church, Cortland
2:00pm
The Nutcracker
The State Theatre (107 W. State St.) at 3 p.m.
Ticket prices vary
