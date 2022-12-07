Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers

The famed Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers are back for the first time in years to present their holiday concert December 10 at Ithaca College.

What better way to embrace the holiday season than with good company, joyful spirits, and quality music?

Throughout the month of December, there will be holiday-themed concerts -- many of them free -- happening in Ithaca and its surrounding areas. Consider catching a break from the chilly weather by attending one or many of them, depending on your availability and taste in music,.

Ithaca’s own Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers will return to Ford Hall on Ithaca College’s campus—for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic—for an evening of holiday classics blended with gospel and spiritual music. 

For the Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers, this concert concludes an exciting year of sharing jubilant, touching vocals with Ithacan and extended audiences. In March of this year, they performed spirituals alongside the world-famous Fisk Jubilee Singers at Carnegie Hall. This was their debut at the venue, an experience that has carried over into their style and musicianship. 

Details about the event’s repertoire have not yet been released but looking back at last year’s program can give you an idea of what’s to come. Their line up for the previous winter concert included, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” (James Weldon Johnson, arr. by Roland Carter), “Kekeli Tso Kekeli Me” (T.W. Kwami), “I Believe” (arr. Frankie Lanie), and “For Every Mountain” (Kurt Carr).

Admission to the event is free. A livestream of the concert will be available on the company’s new YouTube site, a link that will go public this upcoming weekend.

Thursday, December 8

Ithaca College Concert Band

Ford Hall (Ithaca College) at 7 p.m.

Free

Friday, December 9

Silent Disco

Bernie Milton Pavilion (Time: TBD)

Free

Saturday, December 10

Cortland Repertory Theatre’s Holiday Broadway Brunch

24 Port Watson St., Cortland, New York, at 11 a.m.

$100 per table of four (Meal and concert included)

Santa’s Arrival

Downtown Ithaca from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free

The Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers’ Winter Concert

Ford Hall (Ithaca College) at 3 p.m.

Free

A Tribute to the King!

Hangar Theatre,  7:00pm

$17

 Newfield Annual Community Tree Lighting

 Newfield Masonic Temple, 186 Main Street

5:30 p,m., 

The Gift of the Magi Radio Play

37 Tompkins St., Cortland, New York, at 7 p.m.

$20 per ticket

Todd Meredith and THE RAVE-ONS

24 Port Watson St., Cortland, New York, at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices vary

Silent Disco

Bernie Milton Pavilion (Time: TBD)

Free

Sunday, December 11

The Savage Club Holiday Concert

1004 Auburn Rd, Groton, New York, at 2 p.m.

Free

Todd Meredith and THE RAVE-ONS

24 Port Watson St., Cortland, New York, at 2 p.m.

Ticket prices vary

The Cayuga Vocal Ensemble Presents: Radiant Dawn

St. Catherine of Siena Church

4:00pm

Friday, December 16

The Nutcracker

The State Theatre (107 W. State St.) at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices vary

Saturday, December 17

The Nutcracker

The State Theatre (107 W. State St.) at 3 p.m.

Ticket prices vary

Cayuga Chamber Orchestra’s Holiday Celebration

Ford Hall (Ithaca College) at 3 p.m.

Ticket prices vary

Sunday, December 18

Let the Heavens Be Glad!

United Presbyterian Church, Cortland

 2:00pm

The Nutcracker

The State Theatre (107 W. State St.) at 3 p.m.

Ticket prices vary

