Harmony Falls, a chapter of Harmony, Incorporated, an international organization of female a cappella singers specializing in the barbershop harmony style, will commemorate national Harmony Awareness Week, February 8-14, 2020, with a special invitation to their Monday night rehearsal, February 10, 2020; 7:00 pm at the First Baptist Church fellowship hall , Seneca Road, Trumansburg. The free event is open to women of all ages from 8 to 98. Attendees do not need to read music or have sung in many years.
Harmony Awareness Week is sponsored by Harmony, Inc. annually to raise awareness of barbershop harmony, the women who celebrate and preserve the genre, and the contributions that Harmony, Inc. members make to their local communities throughout the United States and Canada.
Annually, they celebrate the hobby and organization that has brought so much joy to members of Harmony Falls and joined novice and experienced singers, combined multiple generations, and made new friends. They welcome “gals” to this open rehearsal to come learn a little about music meet and make new friends. “We’ll help you Find Your Voice!”
Harmony Awareness Week - February 8-14, 2020 February 10, 2020; 7:00 pm at the First Baptist Church fellowship hall , Seneca Road, Trumansburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In