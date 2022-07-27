The Hollies/CSN Legend Comes To Hammondsport
Graham Nash refuses to sit still. He has a new album out now, “Graham Nash: Live”, featuring some great songs, pedal steel and harmonics and a pointed arrangement of Nash’s “Chicago/We Can Change The World” with Trump added into the mix, and he’s also just completed an untitled studio album. Nash will be bringing a stripped-down version of his show to Point of the Bluff Vineyards in Hammondsport for a 3PM concert on July 31.
Nash spoke to the Ithaca Times about, among other topics, changing the world, the Everly Brothers and memories of “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes”.
IT: I just finished listening to “Graham Nash: Live”.
GN: Ah.
IT: Thanks for reminding me that we can change the world. Seriously.
GN: Yes we can. When I was making this record, I realized how many of my songs are quite relevant even today. I mean, “Immigration Man“, and “Chicago” and “We Can Change The World” and “Military Madness”. It’s so sad that we have not learned from history.
IT: Americans seem to need to hear that message a lot. [laughs] I know this isn’t your first rodeo, but what was the process of picking the songs and the performances?
GN: For the show? Well, there’s two things going on: the show, obviously, and the live album that’s out right now. And I’ve just finished work on a new studio record, which I’m very excited about. So there’s three things we’re talking about.
IT: Let’s talk about the show in Hammondsport.
GN: Yes, Hammondsport. What an interesting name. Why not? I mean, it’s coming up soon. I’ll be doing some songs from “Graham Nash: Live” because some of those songs, I’ve never even played live before. But the show will just be me and Shayne Fontayne (Joe Cocker, Ian Hunter) on guitar and Todd Caldwell on keyboards. [It’s] a stripped-down show, very intimate and personal.
IT: I love It when you get country.
GN: Yeah, I don’t know where that comes from in me. I’m from the north of England, I have no idea. [laughs] Who wouldn’t love The Everly Brothers? I just did a wonderful thing for one of the last releases that Don Everly was working on, and I sang “So Sad” with Christopher Stills, who is Stephen’s son. We did a wonderful version of it.
IT: Boy, that’s surreal, when you’ve moved on to the next generation.
GN: I know. [laughs]
IT: There’s these new venues, like wineries and cideries that are producing big shows and attracting acts like yours. Have you ever been to Point of the Bluff Wineries before?
GN: No, and I’m lookin’ forward to seein’ it. I mean, I’ve played a lot of places in my life, but I really like new places. I’m liking these more intimate shows. They’re more personal, they’re more intimate, and I can see my audience’s faces, and I really love that. I mean, when you’re singing “Guinevere” with one microphone and one acoustic guitar and two voices for half a million people at Woodstock, y’know, that’s a lot of people. I like playing for smaller places. There’s more contact with the audience.
IT: When it’s that many people at Woodstock, is there a disconnect?
GN: No, ‘cause we try and always reach the last row. I mean, that’s what we’re always conscious of doing when we have people of that kind of volume.
IT: I had the pleasure of interviewing Judy Collins earlier this year. Can you remember anything about when Stephen Stills played “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” for the first time?
GN: Absolutely. I have some photographs in my new book that I put out a month ago. There’s three portraits of Stephen when we’re actually listening to the first playback of what we did with the song. Yeah, I remember the first time ever Stephen played it for me, I thought it was from Mars! I had no idea that, you know, someone could take four individual pieces of music that are in different keys and different rhythms, and puttin’ ‘em together into one song. And it was an amazing thing for him to get to the end of that song the very first time he played it for me. It was an amazing feeling.
IT: And the average music listener hears that song on the radio and has no idea how complex it is. They just love the song.
GN: Yeah, just the song. But you know what, the truth is, when we got to the end of it, and I took those pictures of Stephen listening to our first playback, I said, “What do ya think?” He said, “Well, I’m not sure we got it.” I said, “Really?” He said, “Yeah, let’s do it all again.” And we re-recorded all seven and a half minutes of it. And we got to the end of the second take and I said, “Okay, how do you feel about it now, Stephen?” And he said, “Well, maybe we did get it the first time. That’s the better take.”
And that’s the one we used.
