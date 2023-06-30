Every summer the Glimmerglass Festival produces a variety of superb shows, many familiar, some unknown. Four mainstage productions, held in the Alice Busch Opera Theater on Otsego Lake north of Cooperstown since 1987, follow a traditional pattern—two well-known, usually 19th-century works, one from the American musical theater, one from the Baroque period. The festival has blossomed since 2010 under the leadership of artistic and general director Francesca Zambello. Noted for inventive ideas and for inviting reflection on relevant social problems, she commissioned and promoted many contemporary works. During the pandemic the Festival survived, even thrived.
Zambello announced her retirement last year. Her successor is Robert (Rob) Ainsley who has dazzling credentials. This, his first season, reflects many of these traditions. It opens on July 7 with La bohème by Giacomo Puccini—it was the company’s very first show, held in the Sterling Auditorium of the Cooperstown High School in 1975. This is the company’s 5th presentation and follows the 2016 version directed by Zambello. On the podium is Nader Abbasi, who was contracted by Ainsley Born in Cairo in 1968, he studied in Geneva and Paris, and has led many performances in this country. Soprano Teresa Perrotta returns to Glimmerglass in the role of Mimi, while British tenor Joshua Blue plays Rodolpho, shortly after singing the role in Opera Philadelphia’s recent production. Young Artist (YA) Emilie Kealani is Musetta and guest artist, bass-baritone Stefano de Peppo, who played Petronio in TenorOverboard last year, returns in the double role of Benoit and Alcindoro. This story of young love, of creative and financial struggles, of sad farewells and final separations makes it one of the most beloved operas in the entire repertory. It is a treat for both newcomers and regulars alike.
The other 19th-century standard opens on July 15. It is Romeo and Juliet, by Charles Gounod in a co-production with Washington National Opera. Glimmerglass music director, Joseph Colaneri, will conduct. This unforgettable love story, based on Shakespeare’s tragedy, will follow a contemporary production created by Zambello. Directing is Simon Godwin, from the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington. Tenor Duke Kim, from the Washington National Opera Young Artist program, makes his Glimmerglass debut as Romeo. After his stint here, he sang in October with the Irish National Opera in Dublin. Magdalena Kuzma, currently in the Met’s Lindemann Young Artist program, makes her debut here as Juliet. Stefano de Peppo is also in this production as Count Capulet.
Setting Shakespeare to opera means cutting the story to concentrate on the two young lovers and their warring families. But what remains is radiantly beautiful music for excellent singers. This production, led by a highly experienced conductor, should provide a memorable experience.
From the American musical theater comes Leonard Bernstein’s Candide, opening on July 8. Conducted by Colaneri, former YA tenor Brian Vu, who was in the ensemble in the 2015 production of Candide returns to the role. Previously at Glimmerglass in Camelot in 2013, he was Georgio in Fedora last season at the Met. Soprano Katrina Galka, known for her coloratura, appears as Cunegonde. In the central role of Pangloss/Voltaire, Broadway star Bradley Dean makes his first appearance at Glimmerglass. He has gained a reputation for Broadway performances since 2000, and also as Sir Galahad in Monty Python’s Spamalot.
Candide first opened on Broadway in 1956 and since then has gone through many changes and revisions. The Final Revised Version was done by Bernstein himself in 1989, and its popularity has increased over the years. Based on the short satirical novel of the same name, published in 1759 by famed 18th-century philosophe Voltaire, the story follows the lives of Candide and his sweetheart Cunegonde, both being educated by Dr. Pangloss, to believe in the philosophy of optimism, which told them that they lived in the best of all possible worlds. They are banished from their homeland and travel the world, acquiring companions and facing calamities, horrible injuries, separation, conflicts, wars. The question raised is why be optimistic when the odds are stacked against you. Ultimately they all settle quietly on a plot of land, learn to be useful, and cultivate their garden—a moral for us all, conveyed in the final glorious chorus, Make Our Garden Grow.
The music for Candide is lively and inventive, Bernstein at his best. The familiar overture is a staple in the orchestral repertory, and Cunegonde’s aria Glitter and Be Gay requires singing that will knock your socks off. When Candide was last done at Glimmerglass, Cunegonde was portrayed by Kathryn Lewek, who seemed to effortlessly sang The Queen of the Night’s two hair-raising arias in this season’s Met production of The Magic Flute.
Candide is fun, and funny, and the music is delightful. But at the same time this operatic experience does encourage reflection about our world today, with its wars and widespread destruction. What might we do to help? Candide closes the festival on August 20.
The Baroque-period opera, Rinaldo by George Frideric Handel, does not begin until July 28, due to previous commitments of its star performer and this season’s Artist-in-Residence, famed countertenor Anthony Roth Constanzo (ARC). An early success, it was first performed at the Queen’s Theatre in London in 1711, but not seen in the United States until 1973. This is the first appearance at Glimmerglass, and the first production mounted by Rob Ainsley It features two countertenors, two sopranos, and a host of minor characters, such as spirits, fairies, and soldiers. The Spectator review in London described it as filled with thunder and lightning, illuminations, and fireworks. The story follows the first Crusade, with the Christian armies in battle with the Saracens. There are warring armies and characters fighting among themselves. It would not be possible to describe the complexities of the plot. Briefly, the Christians win, the characters resolve their conflicts, the Furies are vanquished.
On the podium is conductor Emily Senturia, who in 2018 made her debut at the Houston Grand Opera, where she trained. Singing the major roles are ARC as Rinaldo, along with sopranos Jasmine Haberstam as Almirena and YA Keely Futterer as Armida. Both played major roles in “Tenor Overboard” last season. As Goffredo, countertenor Kyle Sanchez Tingzon, a native of the Philippines who trained in San Francisco, makes his Glimmerglass debut. The production will combine brilliant music with some ingenious stage directing by Louisa Proske, who came from Berlin to education at Yale, and is praised everywhere. It will be fun to witness this spectacle.
The Festival also presents the annual Youth Opera, the world premiere o The Rip VanWinkles, by Ben Norris and Laura Fuentes. Two projects called Love & War and An Evening with Anthony Roth Costanzo will be At the Pavilion. Also scheduled are festival luncheons and dinners.
Glimmerglass, July 7-August 20, 7300 NY-80, Cooperstown, NY www.glimmerglassopera.com, 607-547-2255.
