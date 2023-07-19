The 31st annual Finger Lakes Grassroots Music Festival will be held from July 20th to 23rd at the Trumansburg Fairgrounds in Trumansburg, New York — just ten miles north of Ithaca.
The Grassroots Festival has brought a combination of music, dance, and camping to the area since its inception in 1991, predating well-known festivals like Bonnaroo and Coachella. The idea for the annual festival was conjured up by Jeb Puryear, his band Donna the Buffalo, and a cohort of friends and family dedicated to keeping the local music scene alive while raising funds to benefit AIDS Work in Tompkins County during the AIDS epidemic.
While it wasn’t called Grassroots at the time, the first show that would go on to create an annual tradition that has lasted for more than three decades saw Donna the Buffalo, The Horse Files, and Neon Baptist raise $10,000 in a sold-out benefit show at the State Theatre.
“To create joy in the midst of crisis is a powerful thing and brings magic to the table,” has been the guiding motto of festival organizers throughout the years.
Unlike other music festivals that invite world-famous musicians to the stage, Grassroots has been a venue for local and independent artists to make their voices and instruments, heard.
This year the festival will present more than 80 musicians, bands, and dance troupes on four simultaneously running stages throughout the long weekend. Genres represented among the musicians include bluegrass, Cajun, zydeco, African, reggae, country, Americana, Native American music, old-time music, Irish music, jam band, rock and roll, hip hop, Conjunto, rockabilly, and more.
For the serious festival goers who wish to keep the party going non-stop for the entire weekend, camping is available a short distance from the music venue at Across the Way Camping.
Located at 8669 Falls Road, Across the Way features a lovely circular layout with a community area in the center of the campground with showers, a food vendor, EMS, security, a dishwashing station, and a community fire pit, picnic, and recreation area.
Although it’s not too far of a walk, there is a shuttle to help you get Across the Way to the Front Gate during limited hours. There is also a wheelchair-accessible shuttle on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday during peak hours when handicapped parking tends to fill up on-site.
Across the Way features various configurations of campsite sizes. There are also designated areas for quiet family camping and generator camping.
The festival has been nominated as one of USA Today's top 10 outdoor music festivals.
Tickets are still available and will cost $179 at the gate for a 4-Day adult admission pass. The early bird rate for an adult 4-Day pass is $149 and Advance Rate is $164. A 4-Day pass pass for children ages 13 to 15 will cost $90 at the gate and kids under 12 are granted free admission but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Single-day passes will range from $55 to $78 depending on the day.
