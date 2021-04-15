The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO), a leading upstate New York ensemble for almost 100 years, has appointed German-born conductor Andreas Delfs to be its 13th musical director. With a stellar career, he has conducted leading orchestras worldwide, knows many American ensembles well and has been connected with the RPO as a guest conductor since 1994 as a friend to previous leaders and as a nearby resident for many years. Oh, and now he lives in Trumansburg. This promises to be a splendid collaboration.
The orchestra was established in 1922 by George Eastman, inventor of the Kodak camera and founder of the world-famous Eastman School of Music. The RPO has essential connections with the school, including its beautiful concert hall. With a roster of about 90 musicians and a full-fledged concert season, the ensemble has been well known and popular in our area. Among its previous music directors are some notable names — Erich Leinsdorf, David Zinman and Sir Mark Elder. In recent years, however, even before COVID-19, performances waned here in Ithaca and eventually disappeared. The new maestro intends to change this, and already a special event is scheduled for May 2022 in Bailey Hall.
Although Delfs signed his contract last June, the public announcement was made only in late January. Considering the pandemic and its attendant issues, plus the political turmoil previous to and continuing with the election, it seemed almost frivolous to convey this news sooner. We are now more hopeful, and ready for a new and exciting beginning.
Delfs was born in Flensburg, northwest of Hamburg. The nearest big city is Copenhagen. When we talked a few weeks ago, he told me that beyond his backyard was the border, his schoolmates were mixed German and Danish — everyone spoke and studied both languages.
He studied at the Hamburg Conservatory with Christoph von Dohnányi among others, and at 20 became the youngest ever music director of the Hamburg University Orchestra and musical assistant at the Hamburg State Opera. He studied at Juilliard with Leonard Bernstein in 1982, spent summers at the Aspen Festival, and has been guest conductor with many ensembles here and abroad. While he was resident conductor with the Pittsburgh Symphony, he led a program in Bailey Hall, part of the Cornell Concert Series.
Over the years he has divided his time between the United States and Europe, mainly Germany. His longest stint here was in Wisconsin, with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra between 1996 and 2015 as music director and conductor laureate, and as leader of the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra across the river for three seasons. “I was known as the Corn Belt von Karajan,” he said. Gradually, he found himself spending more time in the U.S., and eventually he settled with his family in, of all places, Trumansburg. He purchased a house in the early 1990s and has lived there mostly full time for about 10 years. He finds it convenient, and is now about an hour from work. He knows many people in our area, many are friends. And he finds his privacy is respected.
He will be really busy. Since signing in June, he has already mapped out the next three seasons. For the 2021–22 season, opening in late September, there are two plans, as the major concern is to start out safe and according to established guidelines. Plan A has the optimistic view: Delfs says “we hope to return to Kodak Hall this fall” after medical advisers have decided upon safety issues. Plan B will be to stream concerts online. He added that the mood was good and subscriptions are selling well. The season looks wonderful, with varied and compelling repertory. Semi-staged performances of Humperdinck’s “Hansel & Gretel,” and “The Nutcracker” with the Rochester City Ballet have been scheduled.
The RPO Pops series led by pops conductor Jeff Tyzik and offerings by the youth orchestra are included. To view the entire season, and for up-to-date information, visit the orchestra’s website, rpo.org.
Plans are afoot for us in Ithaca as well. Above all, Delfs wants a concert here every season in the future. Already scheduled for May 8, 2022, in Bailey Hall, is a violin concerto by Cornell composer Roberto Sierra, which Delfs commissioned himself, with RPO concertmaster Juliana Athayde as soloist. So mark your calendars now.
