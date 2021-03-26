The Finger Lakes GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance has officially been postponed to July 21-24, 2022.
"As the world continues to get closer to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is clear that that we are not at the end of the tunnel just yet," said the organization's statement. "Although vaccine distribution is increasing and COVID rates are declining, after much discussion, the Finger Lakes GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance cannot in good conscience guarantee the communities' health and safety this summer and will be postponing its 30th Annual to July 21-24, 2022. The preceding 5th Annual Culture Camp will be postponed to July 17-20, 2022."
All previously purchased admission tickets and camping passes will be automatically transferred to 2022, but if ticket holders cannot attend the 2022 event, they may fill out a Ticket Transfer Request to transfer their tickets to any future GrassRoots Festival in either the Trumansburg, New York or Shakori Hills, North Carolina locations at GrassRootsFest.org.
Donations are always welcome and may be made at GrassRootsFest.org/donate.
Tickets for the 30th Annual Finger Lakes GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance are on-sale now at GrassRootsFest.org/tickets.
