Born in Boise, Idaho, Eilen (pronounced EEL-in) Jewell began her music career busking on the streets of Santa Fe while going to school, moved to LA and performed on Venice Beach before moving to Massachusetts where she played in music clubs and started her first band. Jewell has released seven albums, and will perform on Saturday, July 8th at the Center for Performing Arts of Homer.
Eilen Jewell spoke to the Ithaca Times.
IT: What is the derivation of your first name?
EJ: Well, when my parents were expecting me, they had a friend of the family who was traveling in Scotland at the time, and she sent back a postcard saying, “A popular girl’s name here is Eilen.” And then she wrote the name out phonetically. And they saved the postcard, I’ve seen it. But I’ve talked to a lot of people from Scotland, and they say they’ve never heard it, so… [laughs]
IT: Maybe it was a fad.
EJ: Maybe. [laughs]
IT: This has been a long time coming. You’ve played a lot in this area.
EJ: I have, yeah. My band formed in Boston, so we hit the Northeast pretty hard for many years, and one of the first places we did well was the Grassroots Festival in Trumansburg. We kind of think of it as one of our home towns, the Ithaca area.
IT: I saw you on YouTube playing a Telecaster and singing CCR’s “Green River”
EJ: Well, the electric guitar is new to me. I just was always curious about it, but every time I’d pick one up, it just seemed so foreign, so drastically different from the acoustic. But on my 2019 album “Gypsy”, I just decided to start messin’ around with one. It’s really fun. I enjoy it a lot. I’m not sure if the Tele is where I’m gonna end up, if it’s the most comfy choice for me. I’m really enjoying playing it now. I have visions of a semi hollow body-type guitar someday, but the Tele’s great. No complaints, and it’s taken some pretty big hits while traveling. [laughs] I like that about it.
IT: Let’s back up to the acoustic. How did you get started?
EJ: I was a piano player first; I was obsessed with Beethoven when I was a kid, I wanted to play the piano just like him. I begged my parents to let me take piano lessons when I was seven, and I played throughout junior high and high school. But it was always classical music. When I was about 14 or so, I really started falling in love with Bob Dylan, and I started singing a lot, just for fun with a friend. I wanted to be able to have something to back me up while singing my Bob Dylan songs. [laughs] And the piano just wasn’t practical, plus I just couldn’t figure out how to translate my classical training to folk music. But with the guitar, I just picked it up and it kind of made sense to me intuitively, at least in a very basic way. And I checked out some books from the library and basically taught myself how to strum along behind myself singing, and that’s essentially what I still do today. I’ve never been really interested in doing more, like being a soloist, or even going very far up the neck. I like to keep it simple, and strum along and sing. [laughs]
IT: Can you talk about that first guitar?
EJ: The very first one, I can’t even remember how I got my hands on it, if that was something that I did at a yard sale or something. It didn’t have a very good sound, but it was enough for me to keep wanting to learn new chords on it, from my library books. [laughs] But my dad, I think for my 15th birthday, he bought me a Spanish classical guitar, so it had nylon strings. I just loved it. It was a beautiful instrument. I think I still have it somewhere. And that was my guitar for ages, and then I wanted to get into street performing, so I needed something I could plug into an amp, so I got a little Fender acoustic with my own money when I was in my early 20s.Fender’s not really known for their acoustics, so after that I got my Seagull.
IT: When you mentioned Bob Dylan, twenty classic albums came to my mind. For me, it’s probably “Blood on the Tracks” (1975). What was it for you?
EJ: For me at the time, it was the first cassette of the “Bootleg” series that made me fall in love with him: outtakes and some songs about Woody Guthrie that really mesmerized me. It really piqued my interest in who this Woody Guthrie person was. I think that was the first time that I remember getting that music history bug in me. You know, the music nerd suddenly was born. [laughs] I have that today. If I hear an artist, I want to know who influenced that artist, and go back and trace the origins of sound. From Woody Guthrie, I learned about Leadbelly, and that just opened up a whole world of blues-based folk music, and that’s where I’ve been ever since. [laughs]
