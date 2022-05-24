ITHACA, NY -- Downtown Ithaca’s popular CFCU Summer Concert Series will begin next month with its biggest lineup ever, this year hosting 15 free concerts. Performances will be held from 6-8 p.m. each Thursday (with the exception of one Wednesday show) from June 9-Sept. 15 at the Bernie Milton Pavilion on the Commons.
“Traditionally, we offered 10 shows; since so many people love attending this concert series, we figured why not expand this celebration of live music by adding a few more performances to keep the outdoor entertainment going for a few more weeks,” Downtown Ithaca Alliance Special Events Director Scott Rougeau said. “As always, the Series is jam-packed with diverse local and regional talent that everyone may enjoy.”
The series is lined with local favorites: Fall Creek Brass Band (brass-funk), Empire Kings (hip-hop), Kitestring (Heartfelt high energy rock), and The Gunpoets (hip-hop). Plus, Rose and the Bros (Americana/Zydeco/Cajun), Stone Cold Miracle (original soul), Sim Redmond Band (roots-rock, Afro-Caribbean and reggae) are making a return to the Series. The Big Takeover (Rocksteady, Reggae, Ska, Soul) from Hudson Valley is also returning to the series.
Plus, enjoy newcomers, Good Dog (country folk), Kevin Kinsella (reggae), Vee Da Bee (pop/rock and alternative with a twist of grunge), Maddy Walsh (vocal-forward adult contemporary), New Planets (filthy dance party), Free Boody Institute (groove & neo-funk), Cortadito (Son Montuno/Cuban country folk music), and Vieux Farka Toure, a Malian referred to as the “Hendrix of the Sahara” singer and guitarist who is the son of Grammy-winning Malian musician Ali Farka Touré.
CFCU Community Credit Union (CFCU) returns as title sponsor of the award-winning concert series.
“Supporting the Summer Concert Series has always been one of the biggest highlights of the summer for us at CFCU. We’re looking forward to seeing all the smiling faces and groovy dances all series long,” Luke Heptig, CFCU marketing and event specialist, said.
At the concerts, the concession stand will offer a selection of wines from Wagner Vineyards and beers from Saratoga Eagle. There will also be non-alcoholic drink options.
For more dates and more information about the CFCU Summer Concert Series, visit downtownithaca.com.
