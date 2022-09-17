Deep Dive is a new club opening on Taughannock Boulevard in the space formerly known as The Dock. The Ithaca Times spoke to the Deep Dive’s T.J. Schaper, a few weeks before it opened its doors.
Ithaca Times: I went to an open mic night in high school when Deep Dive was called The West End Saloon, and then it became Castaways and then The Dock. How did you go about re-opening?
T. J. Schaper: It just came to be the right time, I think, with the pandemic coming to a close or whatever it is now. My story is, I went to Ithaca College, and then I left and I was a teacher for a couple of years. I joined John Brown’s Body as a trombone player, and I went on tour with a bunch of different bands. I’ve been touring for the past seven years. And it was The Dock at the time, but I had performed the Reggae Night Band here for years, and a bunch of other bands. Anyway, the pandemic happened, all the gigs went away and I was just kinda chillin’. And then I met this dude Jack Clausen and his wife Sarah and we worked on the Ithaca Night Bazaar: once a month on Thursdays at the Farmers Market, 6 to 11 p.m., and the last one is on September 15. And each one has had three different bands, two burlesque performers, circus performers, and lots of craft and food vendors.
Jack was like, “I kinda wanna open a music venue.” I was like, “Man, that’d be a treat. The Dock is up for lease because I saw the sign.” He had never actually been there. So we did a walk through, and it just seemed to make sense. There was enough infrastructure in the room that it wasn’t a complete blank slate, but also I have a lot of history with that room, and so does the town. And it didn’t seem like anyone was gonna do it. So now we’re doin’ it.
IT: What do you want to do with Deep Dive?
TJS: Right now, we have almost 70 shows confirmed, leading into 2023, with still a lot more to be locked in. Other than it being a bar, we’re going to be having food, including brunch, happy hour food and late-night food. We’ll have bands, drag performances and comedy. Ithaca’s has been missing that injection of outside Ithaca talent, at least on the club level. We have the State Theater, where you can see touring acts, but not every band can sell out the State Theater, you know what I mean? There’s also been nothing to feed the State Theater, to feed bigger venues, and that’s a really important thing for different bands as they grow, to welcome themselves into a market to gain popularity. So then, two or three times back, they’ll graduate to playing the bigger room. I want to not only introduce the community to outside talent, but also have the out-of-towners be introduced to Ithaca. So it’s not gonna be just local bands and artists opening up for national/international talent, it’s gonna be vice versa as well.
