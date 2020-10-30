ITHACA, NY -- “Adagio for Strings” by Samuel Barber is among the most famous works of American music ever written. There are many connections between the Dover Quartet, the Curtis Institute of Music and Samuel Barber. Barber was a child prodigy who studied at Curtis; the Dover Quartet, comprised of Curtis graduates, is currently in residence there. The Adagio is one movement from Barber’s String Quartet, which he composed for the Curtis Quartet. The Dover Quartet feels a strong connection to Barber’s music and especially “Adagio for Strings.” In fact, the Quartet’s name comes from Barber’s Dover Beach. In their performance for the Cornell Concert Series Fall 2020 Season, the Dover Quartet will introduce and discuss the Adagio, presenting this beloved music in a new and enlightened way.
Hailed as “the next Guarneri Quartet” (Chicago Tribune) and “the young American string quartet of the moment,” (New Yorker), the Dover Quartet catapulted to international stardom in 2013, following a stunning sweep of all prizes at the Banff Competition and has since become one of the most in-demand ensembles in the world. In addition to its faculty role as the inaugural Penelope P. Watkins Ensemble in Residence at the Curtis Institute of Music, the Dover Quartet holds residencies with the Kennedy Center, Bienen School of Music at Northwestern University, Artosphere, the Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival, and Peoples’ Symphony Concerts in New York. Among the group’s honors are the Avery Fisher Career Grant, Chamber Music America’s Cleveland Quartet Award, and Lincoln Center’s Hunt Family Award. The Dover Quartet has also won top prizes at the Wigmore Hall International String Quartet Competition and the Fischoff Chamber Music Competition.
This episode is now available on CornellConcertSeries.com, where it will remain viewable for 14 days. You will not need to register an account during this period. All episodes will be available for future viewing by logging in to your free account on our ticketing site, cornellconcertseries.universitytickets.com.
The final performance on the Cornell Concert Series Fall 2020 Season is on Nov. 11 and features Jeremy Denk.
Denk is one of America’s foremost pianists. Winner of a MacArthur “Genius” Fellowship, and the Avery Fisher Prize, Denk was recently elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Denk returns frequently to Carnegie Hall and in recent seasons has appeared with the Chicago Symphony, New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, San Francisco Symphony, and Cleveland Orchestra, as well as on tour with Academy of St Martin in the Fields, and at the Royal Albert Hall as part of the BBC Proms.
This episode will premiere on CornellConcertSeries.com at 7 p.m., where it will remain viewable for 14 days. Episodes will be available for future viewing by logging in to our ticketing site, cornellconcertseries.universitytickets.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.