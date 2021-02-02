The Cornell Concert Series has announced its shows for the upcoming winter/spring 2021 virtual season.
The online episodes will feature artists performing and speaking about their music, offering insights into their repertoire and discussing ways of creating, practicing, and enjoying music in a socially-distanced world.
The episodes will allow the community to take part in guiding the conversation by soliciting video and written questions from the Cornell and greater Ithaca communities to be presented to the artists. Episodes will be pre-taped, with submission deadlines advertised as the season progresses.
The Cornell Concert Series Winter/Spring 2021 Season will feature the following artists:
Regina Carter | Feb. 24, 7 p.m.
For Grammy-nominated artist Regina Carter, the violin isn’t simply an improvisational vehicle; it’s a passport to unexpected realms. Her quest for beauty combined with her passion for excellence did not escape the attention of the MacArthur Foundation, which awarded Regina their prestigious MacArthur Fellowship “genius grant.”
Program:
"Lift Every Voice and Sing" — James Weldon Johnson
"Oh, Lady Be Good" — George and Ira Gershwin
"See See Rider" — Traditional (Negro Folk Music of Alabama)
"I’m Going Home on the Morning Train" — Traditional (Negro Folk Music of Alabama)
"Friday" — Regina Carter
Ladysmith Black Mambazo | March 17, 7 p.m.
For 60 years, South Africa’s five-time Grammy Award winners, Ladysmith Black Mambazo has warmed the hearts of audiences worldwide with uplifting vocal harmonies, signature dance moves and charming onstage banter. The late former South African President Nelson Mandela designated the group “South Africa’s cultural ambassadors to the world,” a title the members carry with them with the highest honor.
Ladysmith Black Mambazo sings from a traditional music style called isicathamiya (is-cot-a-ME-Ya), which developed in the mines of South Africa. Poorly housed and paid, the mine workers would entertain themselves after a six-day week by singing songs into the wee hours on Sunday morning. When the miners returned to their homes, this musical tradition returned with them. Ladysmith Black Mambazo has performed for millions of people, singing a message of peace, love and harmony.
Christian Sands | April 7, 7 p.m.
Christian Sands — Steinway Artist and five-time Grammy nominee — is an emerging jazz force. His abundant piano technique perfectly matches his conception, accomplishing a much deeper musical goal: a fresh look at the entire language of jazz. Christian says, “My music is about teaching the way of jazz and keeping it alive.” Whether it’s stride, swing, bebop, progressive, fusion, Brazilian or Afro-Cuban, Sands develops the past while providing unusual and stimulating vehicles for the present… and for the future. He expresses himself through an extensive vocabulary of patterns, textures and structures, all the while maintaining a strong sense of understatement, sensitivity, taste and swing — hallmarks for as long as he has been playing.
Pacifica Quartet | April 28, 7 p.m.
Recognized for its virtuosity, exuberant performance style, and often-daring repertory choices, over the past 26 years the Pacifica Quartet has achieved international recognition as one of the finest chamber ensembles performing today.
For their performance on the Cornell Concert Series, the Pacifica Quartet presents a lecture-performance of Jennifer Higdon’s triptych, Voices, which is featured on the group’s 2021 Grammy-nominated album, "Contemporary Voices." Composed for the Pacifica Quartet, the music evokes explosive energy, otherworldly calm, and spiritual serenity. This Grammy nomination follows their 2009 win for Best Chamber Music Performance.
Each episode will premiere on CornellConcertSeries.com, where it will remain viewable for 14 days. All episodes from the 2020–21 season will be available for future viewing with a cornell.edu account on the Cornell ticketing site, cornellconcertseries.universitytickets.com.
