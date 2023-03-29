Sean Linfors hails most recently from Florida, before Ithaca, New York became his home. Sean and his wife Sarah, following graduation with degrees in Chorale Music Education, answered a call from Ithaca College. With his newly minted Ph.D. Sean began his work as Choir Director at IC in the Fall of 2016. “Ithaca College and the School of Music, in particular, had a fine reputation for their Music and Music Education programs.” And Sean enthusiastically adds that he and Sarah have not been disappointed.
Now the parents of three young children, they find Ithaca to be a great place to make music, hear music, with lots of lively programming for children too. When asked how parenting has changed his musical life, Sean smiles and says that parenting has changed who he is as a person, and thereby enhanced his perspective on life, so that he can experience new things differently.
Serving as Interim Director of Choral Activities and Assistant Professor of Choral Music Education, plus Choir Director in Ithaca College’s School of Music, Theatre, and Dance is a full-time job. He also conducts the Chorus and Madrigal Singers, an early music ensemble. Sean teaches conducting and rehearsal techniques, as well. On top of that, Sean travels to Syracuse each week, where he serves as Artistic Director for another appreciative group of singers.
Being an active conductor, clinician, and educator, Sean is an enthusiastic ambassador for enhanced access to the world of music for people of all ages in our region. Sean: “Choral music is the coming together of singers to explore art, ideas, poetry, culture with secular or sacred music…No matter what the theme is, we find our choral singing stimulates our thinking about our shared humanity.”
These days Sean is busy directing the Cayuga Vocal Ensemble, as they prepare for a very demanding and unusual concert. “The CVE is comprised of professionally trained singers, known for their masterful skills, rich and evocative presentations, with a willingness to take on difficult pieces.”
On April 16, the Cayuga Vocal Ensemble will present the Alzheimer’s Storiesat 4 P.M. at St. Catherine of Siena’s Church on Hanshaw Road. Composed by Robert Cohen and Librettist Herschel Garfein, Sean explains that 15 years ago this piece was created through interviews with doctors, caregivers, family members, and with people suffering the onslaught of Alzheimer’s Disease. Sean relates that he performed this piece years ago as a singer, and observes that conducting this piece with the CVE remains engaging and emotional. “The piece is challenging, cathartic, yet the redemption of steadfast loyalty and love is celebrated in music, and we may leave with a hopeful, even joyous feeling.”
Find those you love in the dark and light.
Help them through the days and nights.
Keep faith. They sense what they cannot show.
Love and music are the last things to go.
Sing anything.
Sing.
Sean Linfors and fellow Cayuga Vocal Ensemble board member Rich Shaff have reached out to partner agencies who are engaged in the care of persons with Alzheimer’s.
