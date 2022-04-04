ITHACA, NY -- Béla Fleck is widely considered one of the world’s foremost banjo players, bringing the instrument from its bluegrass roots into jazz, classical and other musical genres. In the 2008 documentary “Throw Down Your Heart,” Fleck traveled to Africa to collaborate with native musicians and explore the history of the instrument. Winner of 14 Grammy Awards, Fleck returns to the State Theatre on April 6.
Béla Fleck spoke to the Ithaca Times about “Throw Down Your Heart,” his current line-up and why guitars aren’t funny.
Ithaca Times: I really enjoyed “Throw Down Your Heart.” It feels like there’s some larger “project” aspect to what you do. It’s about learning and observing as much as it’s about playing music.
Béla Fleck: Many thanks, I loved doing that project and all the incredible musicians I encountered in Africa!
IT: What can you tell me about the show you’re bringing to Ithaca?
BF: This is a monster bluegrass band, playing my new instrumental music but also including some trad stuff too. It doesn’t get better than these guys, and I am getting such a kick out of playing with all of them.
IT: Talk a little about your current touring group?
BF: Every one of them deserves a heap of accolades, which they do tend to get. They represent the top level of our music. They play at a classical virtuoso level, but with that homespun rootedness which makes bluegrass one of America’s greatest musical offerings. They are Bryan Sutton on guitar, Stuart Duncan on fiddle, Justin Moses on dobro, fiddle, and banjo, Sierra Hull on mandolin and Mark Schatz on bass.
IT: When Steve Martin exploded in the mid-’70s I bought a banjo, but I could never make as much headway as I was with the guitar. What is it about that instrument that worked for you?
BF: Guitar just isn’t funny! Honestly it shouted out to me the first time I heard Earl Scruggs on the Beverly Hillbillies sitcom. It bit me on the brain and in the heart. I’m a New York City kid, so there’s no cultural reason why it struck me so deeply, but I continue to be moved by it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.