Joe Medwick first entered the Deep Dive back when it was still the Salty Dog in 1969. “That was the first place my brother and Terry snuck me into. I think I saw an early version of Orleans there,” he said. The former Ithaca resident returns to the Deep Dive on September 9 to promote his new album, “All My Friends.”
Medwick grew up in Watertown, NY surrounded by a music-loving family. After a brush with regional stardom in the Thousand Islands region, the 14-year-old-boy began booking bands and learning everything he could about the music business, “because that's what Terry was doing.”
Terry was Terry Singleton, also a Watertown native, the drummer for the South Shore Road Band and a booking agent who worked with John Perialis at Pyramid Sound Studios. Singleton and Peter Medwick, Joe’s brother, lived in Ithaca together, and that was the connection for Joe to move to the area at age 19. Singleton introduced Joe to Perialis one afternoon at lunch, and his career as a professional booking agent began. “Terry was everything that you wanted to be a human,” he says. “He was funny, really smart, coolest guy on a planet. And he was a shrewd booking agent in that bands trusted him because he had integrity.” Singleton passed away in 2019.
In 1979, Medwick moved west to California where he worked for Tower Records, and then as a freelance writer working with music labels and publications. But playing music called him again in the early nineties. With a wealth of musician buddies including folks like Albert Lee, Tim Drummond and Levon Helm, he found support and connections that have resulted in two albums, 2017’s “Memphis to Montreal” and this year’s “All My Friends.”
IT: How did you pull together all of these cool musicians?
JM: I'm not particularly famous, but I've been really lucky my whole life. I've known a lot of well known folks like Garth Hudson from The Band and Robbie Roberts. I'm in Asheville now, and I have a friend named Doug Pettibone, a phenomenal guitar player. He played with us. My drummer is a guy I met in California, Gary Mallaber, who was drummer on Van Morrison's Moondance and played with Springsteen. Everything was pretty much live and analog. No auto tune, no overdubs, no drum machines. The only things that we shipped in were horns from Erik Lawrence, Levon Helm’s horn guy, and Cajun fiddle from Joel Savoy. He's from the top family in Cajun music in Louisiana.
Everything else we performed live up in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Real warm sounding. It came out great with a lot of energy. It's not a profound record. It's very quirky and warm and real. It's a fantastic trip back in time and I recorded it like my friend Jackson Browne did, very intimate.
IT: Who’s playing with you on this tour?
JM: My bass player is a guy named Chris Kew. He goes by Captain Q! He has a producer credit on this, and I also gave him co-rights because we worked doing some arrangements for the music. I have a great guitar player, Glen Sherba, who played in Commander Cody's band. His wife, Colleen, is phenomenal. She plays harp and guitar, and sings. They'll both be playing on the tour.
IT: How do you expect local Ithacans to respond to the musician side of you?
Well, you know, it's a trip because I had a few different careers. When my first record came out, people who knew me as a writer or executive went, “What? We didn't know this part of you!” It's funny. When I was in Ithaca, I was just a booking guy, but I was very sympathetic music-oriented booking guy like Terry was. This change will blow people's minds.
I'm hoping a lot of locals make it out. And I mean, even if you're not local, it's a great band.
Joe Medwick All My Friends Tour, Saturday Sept. 9 5 p.m. at Deep Dive
415 Old Taughannock Blvd,Ithaca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.