Everclear’s Art Alexakis is very clear about one thing: he likes to have fun, and right now, making albums doesn’t sound like fun. He’s happy enough playing his hits and sticking to rock and roll. Everclear, whose 90’s and 00’s hits included “Father of Mine”, “Santa Monica” and “I Will Buy You a New Life”, comes to Hammondsport on July 16 for a 30th anniversary show with opening acts Fastball (“The Way”) and The Nixons.
Art Alexakis spoke to the Ithaca Times about the death knell of record retail, Everclear’s 30 years in the music business and The Nixons.
IT: I was a DJ and worked at Sam Goody in the 90’s so I was definitely there for that first wave of Everclear.
AA: Well now, how long were you at Sam Goody?
IT: ‘Til the retail industry basically imploded.
AA: Like 2000, 2001?
IT: When customers said, “I’ll just order it online,” I said, “That’s the end.”
AA: “That’s the end of that, man,” I remember that, man. I was trying to tell people in the industry that they were gonna win in their fight against Sean Napster [Parker]. I’m like, “You need to take what he’s got and figure out a way to monetize it. Do you really think people are gonna say no to free music?” [laughs] Come on. That was stupid. It’s funny – I grew up always wanting to work in a record store. When I became 17, I started working in a record store in California called Licorice Pizza.
IT: The movie!
AA: Yeah. And there was Licorice Pizza Warehouse; there was all these other stores. Sam Goody was a thing back East. But of course, there was Tower Records. [That] wasn’t near where I lived, I had to take four buses to get to Tower Records on the Sunset Strip. Ouch. That took a lot of work.
IT: This is Everclear’s 30th anniversary.
AA: This is my life’s work.
IT: I love what you did with the Summerland tours, bringing back bands like Fastball, who you’re bringing to Hammondsport.
AA: Well, because I love Fastball. I think they’re a f**king great band. I like the Nixons a lot. They’re bands that don’t play with [pre-recorded] tracks. We’re three bands that don’t use auxiliary tracks and Pro Tools. We’re a rock and roll band. Just go up there and play. Y’know? And that’s important to me, because we’re becoming kind of a rarity, you know. Bands that you would think would just be balls to the wall, old school rock bands are using tracks and Pro Tools and stuff like that. To me, it feels like older people getting shots in their face, and getting work done. As we call it on the West Coast, “getting work done” on their face, because they feel, y’know, they’re getting older. They don’t want their granny panties to show. You get what you get with me. That’s the way I look at my music as well. We’re playing our music. I don’t know if you’re aware, but my lead guitar player has been with me for 18 years. My bass player’s been with me for 14 years. My drummer, I’ve known for 27 years, and I’ve played with ‘em on and off for the last 20 years.
IT: I’m not familiar with The Nixons.
AA: The Nixons came up in the Dallas music scene. Deep Blue Something, there were a bunch of bands that that got signed and had success out of that Dallas scene of the early-mid 90’s. And even though The Nixons are from Oklahoma, that’s the scene they broke in with, Dallas. They had one hit that was kinda big in radio called “Sister”. They kinda sounded like a grunge band. They kinda sounded like that early Seattle scene, y’know, with a little bit of Americana thrown in there. But they’re not American like Fastball. I f**kin’ love Fastball so much. I mean, you can call it what you want, call it 90’s stuff or whatever works for you, that’s cool. But to me, Bryan, it’s rock and roll, and I f**king love rock and roll. As I get older, like last night I was listening to Dave Edmunds all night, just goin’ deep into my albums that I have on my phone. I wanted to get up in the middle of the night on the bus and just start playing guitar and singing. [laughs] I didn’t, but rock and roll really makes me happy.
