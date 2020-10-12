ITHACA, N.Y. -- Museum of the Earth will celebrate its yearly program, Museum in the Dark, in cooperation with Cornell’s Astronomy Network, as a virtual journey to space this year.
This event will be hosted on Tuesday, Oct. 27 from 6-7 p.m. This event will be virtual with free admission. Registration is required and can be found at https://pri-gift-shop.myshopify.com/collections/online-ticketing/products/virtual-event-museum-in-the-dark-october-27-6-7-pm-est.
The night will include short programs about space exploration presented by graduate astronomy students. Activities include using household objects to creatively explore space and the solar system from home. Using everyday items like coffee filters, toilet paper rolls, and Legos, students will demonstrate galaxies, meteorites, and comets.
Attendees are encouraged to dress up in costume. Museum in the Dark will be interactive, educational, and a little bit spooky. All ages are encouraged to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.