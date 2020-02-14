Planning a wedding (or know someone who is)? Join the Sweet Bough Wedding Collective for the 3rd annual Winter Wedding Showcase. The showcase will be held on Sunday, March 1 from 1-4PM, featuring over 40 vendors. Vendors will be spread out throughout the Argos Inn, Foundry, and Argos Warehouse spaces. Participating vendors include wedding planners and coordinators, photographers, caterers, musicians, DJs, venues, bakers, videographers, floral designers, jewelers, lodging, stylists, and group activities for your wedding weekend or bachelor/ette party! Caterers and bakers will be offering samples, and drinks will be available for purchase at the Argos Warehouse and the Argos Inn. Many of the participating vendors have also donated door prizes!
Though the primary focus of the showcase is on weddings, guests are still welcome even if they’re not in the middle of planning a wedding. Many of our vendors work on all sorts of events, and all are welcome at the showcase - a person doesn’t have to be engaged to attend. Tickets are $5 and are available online or at the door, though pre-registration is encouraged.
All participating vendors are part of the Sweet Bough Wedding Collective, an alliance of wedding vendors in the Ithaca area who abide by common principles of respect, inclusion, and compassion. Every vendor in the Sweet Bough community has agreed to the Sweet Bough “Terms of Engagement”, assuring a collaborative, non-judgemental, flexible and fun experience for couples of any race, gender, identity, orientation, religion or tradition.
Founded in January 2018 by wedding photographer Allison Usavage and wedding and event planner Rachel Conroy, the collective now boasts over 100 Ithaca-based members. After years of working side by side on many events, they decided to come together to create a place where couples getting married in the Ithaca area could find calm, competent, reliable (but also fun and enthusiastic!) folks to work with them on their wedding– vendors who can come together to form a cohesive team, and who also have values that are in line with the couple’s own.
For tickets and more information, visit sweetboughcollective.com or search for Winter Wedding Showcase on Eventbrite or Facebook. (Photo by Allison Usavage, allisonusavage.com)
