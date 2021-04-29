ITHACA, NY -- Though described as “slightly smaller than usual” by director Shirley Serotsky, the Hangar Theatre in Ithaca will be bringing back a robust schedule of in-person classes for the Next Generation School of Theatre this summer. The program is open to any students entering grades 2-10, and will run weekly from July 5-August 20.
Capacity will be reduced and classes will mostly take place outdoors for the highest level of safety and compliance.
“Education will be outdoors, as much as possible,” Serotsky said.
The goal of Next Generation is to give young people the opportunity to “learn from theater artists/educators as they kindle new friendships and awaken their most creative selves.”
Every class includes theater games, warm-ups and collaborative creation, and each week develops specific skill sets that focus on the whole student and prioritize the activation of mind, body and heart.
Other safety measures added this year will be staggered drop-off and pick-up times to control density, in-person health screenings during drop-off and a mask requirement during class time.
The first week of classes, July 5-9 offers an introduction to musical theater for students in grades 2-5, and a musical theater experience for students in grades 6-10. Though details will vary based on age, both classes focus on expressing themselves and a story through song, dance and movement.
The following week, July 12-16 offers “Musical Break-a-Leg” for the younger group, and “Performance Lab: Scenes & Songs” for the older group. Both classes will end with a performance piece at the end that the students will get to share, and will focus on building confidence in different areas of theater.
The next two weeks are spin-offs of the same program, focusing on storytelling through improvisation exercises, rehearsal, and working on a play.
From Aug. 2-Aug. 6, the younger group class is a mix of theater and creative play, called “Dramatic Kids: Fantastical Fun.” Students will combine games, storytelling, crafts and puppets. The older group will focus on improvisation and ensemble building while working to develop theater skills like active listening, clarity of choices, confidence, timing and teamwork.
The following week is another Dramatic Kids class for the younger group, though this time focusing on superheroes and the types of stories they would tell. The older group will be learning the basics of filmmaking via smartphone technology, and will learn to write scripts, create scenes and learn about storytelling through imagery, framing and dialogue.
The final week features the third Break-a-Leg course, where younger students will explore storytelling through a variety of skills and exercises before sharing an original play at the end. The older group will end with an acting workshop that focuses on creating memorable characters and the skills needed to sell it.
Tuition is $325 per week, and scholarships are available to ensure program fees are not a barrier to participation. To register or to learn more about the scholarship program, visit https://hangartheatre.org/education/school-age/next-generation-school-of-theatre/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.