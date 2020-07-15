In need of variety during these unprecedented times? The Hangar Theatre's got you covered. The theatre will be hosting a new live, virtual production: HONK YOUR HORN: Celebrate! Musical! Theatre! July 25 at 7:30 p.m.
The variety show will be streamed and will feature a diverse, all-star selection of Hangar entertainers and alumni. Artistic director Michael Barakiva and director Gerry McIntyre will be teaming up to co-direct. McIntyre recently directed the Hangar's 2019 production of Kinky Boots.
Virtual attendants can expect performances by Kris Coleman (Chicago, 2019), Darius Anthony Harper (Kinky Boots, 2019), Diana Huey (Xanadu, 2018), Terrie Lynne (Hangar Lab Company alumna, 2017), Aline Mayagoitia (Kinky Boots & Into the Woods, 2019), Gerianne Pérez (In The Heights, 2016), Desireé Rodriguez (Xanadu, 2018), Talia Thiesfield (Into the Woods, 2019), and Chris White (A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, 2017). Anthony Scott and Alexa Cepeda, who met during in 2016 while performing in the Hangar's In The Heights, will collaborate on a special duet of Benny's Dispatch/ Honk Your Horn, from which the variety event has derived its name.
Scott played Alexander Hamilton in the Broadway national tour of Hamilton.
Barakiva said that the variety acts will specifically highlight BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) voices and provide a platform for the performers to express themselves through their artwork. Barakiva said that this is the perfect opportunity to showcase diversity, racial justice, and Hangar Theatre’s commitments to both.
“Music plays such a vital role in the preservation and retelling of our history, especially for BIPOC communities. I am thrilled to be part of this production and to be sharing our collective experience through musical theatre with such talented BIPOC performers,” Talia Thiesield, who played The Witch in Into the Woods.
Co-sponsored by the Ithaca Voice and What’s Hot, Partners in Flight CFCU Community Credit Union and Cayuga Radio Group, and Partner in the Arts Ithaca College, this production is the fourth of five virtual shows the Hangar Theatre has interwoven into its 2020 Mainstage season, in lieu of the planned in-person season.
Previous virtual productions include The Skin Of Our Teeth, Uncommon Excerpts: The Wendy Chronicles, and Queens Girl in the World. The final production will be Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility, adapted by Kate Hamill, on August 8.
“In light of the Black Lives Matter movement, the Hangar has chosen for this production to showcase BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People Of Color) artists from the recent Hangar musical theatre past,” said Barakiva. “We are choosing to let these extraordinary artists use the event as a platform to share songs from the musical theatre canon that express what they're going through right now.”
In recent months, the Black Lives Matter movement has taken center stage in the national theatre conversation as allies and advocates have taken the chance to address concerns of inclusivity, representation and allyship in the theatre.
This summer, the Hangar Theatre Company's box office is only available via email and phone from noon to 5 pm, Mon.–Thurs. Subscriptions are available at $75; individual virtual tickets are $20 each. Students can purchase $10 tickets with online promo code: LEARN. Call 607.273.ARTS or visit hangartheatre.org/honk for more details
This will be a one time only, live event, but subscribers will be able to view the performance until 11:59 p.m. on the following Monday.
