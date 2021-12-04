Did I ever tell you my “Ghostbusters” origin story?
In the winter of 1984, I got my first look at the trailer for Ivan Reitman’s “Ghostbusters.” Bill Murray was my hero, but this looked like a big sellout. The movie looked cheesy. I grumbled, “Big-budget special effects movies aren’t funny!,” recalling Steven Spielberg’s very unfunny “1941,” one of the films that spurred me to write film reviews in my high school paper and start my own “Siskel & Ebert”-style public access show with a pal named Ken Miller.
That summer, I ventured west to California just before it was released in June. I held out for the summer. I saw just about every other movie out at the time — “Gremlins,” “Repo Man,” “Top Secret!,” “The Terminator,” “Stop Making Sense,” “Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension” — and to this day, I think that 1984 was a great year for film. Around Labor Day, “Ghostbusters” was still playing to packed houses, and was playing around the corner from the restaurant I was working at. I broke down and checked out a matinee.
Within 10 minutes, I was castigating myself for being such a drudge. Some dodgy special effects aside, I think “Ghostbusters” is one of the funniest comedies of the ‘80s, if not all time. It truly is the culmination of an actor-director collaboration, the fruition of their earlier comedies “Meatballs” (1979) and “Stripes” (1981). Reitman had a gift for coaxing the best funny from Murray.
“Ghostbusters II” could have been a lot worse, and Paul Feig’s 2016 all-female reboot failed a talented cast; if Feig’s script had been better, those ladies had the moxie to pull anything off. (I haven’t played any of the video games, board games or the animated series “The Real Ghostbusters.”)
Jason Reitman’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (Sony-Columbia-Bron Creative, 2021, 124 min.) really rests on the capable shoulders of a young actor named Mckenna Grace. She and her older brother (Finn Wolfhard) and science-challenged mother (Carrie Coons) move into their late grandfather’s dilapidated old house in the middle of nowhere. From her corkscrew hair to her delightful deadpan, Grace is a dead ringer for the late Harold Ramis. Hmmm…
This reboot isn’t as funny as “Ghostbusters,” which is somewhat odd considering that Paul Rudd is so subdued as the town’s science teacher. But it’s clear that I think this “Ghostbusters” is aimed more at the nostalgic sweet spot than the funny bone. Like “The Force Awakens,” it’s more concerned with reconnecting emotionally with its fan base. The adults/parents will nerd out on all the props, cast cameos and iconography, while young people who weren’t alive back in ’84 get a crash course in Reagan-era ghostbusting.
Having the father-son Reitman team making this certainly opened all the production archives and design to make “Afterlife” a love letter to the original “Ghostbusters.” If you liked something back in the day, it gets called back here. Everything from the ECTO-1 vehicle to the backpacks and ghost traps have been lovingly dusted off and restored, and big chunks of the movie are scored with Elmer Bernstein’s 1984 music cues. There are bigger surprises to come, each designed to recombine with the kids’ sense of discovery and fun. I especially liked the sight of dozens of little Stay-Puft marshmallow men running around a Wal-Mart. One of them gets turned into a s’more.
Are you not entertained?
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is screening at Regal Cinemas at the Shops at Ithaca Mall.
Recommended: “Julia” at Cinemapolis; “Rear Window” at Cornell Cinema; “tick, tick…BOOM!” and “Michael Che: Shame the Devil” on Netflix.
