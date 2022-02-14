Whatever perspectives one may have on how best we, as a society and as individuals, can address the continuing problems of racism, as well as the intrinsic inequalities arising from a history characterized by far too many examples of that trait, “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America” succeeds in providing valuable insights.
This extraordinary documentary is effectively directed and edited by Sarah and Emily Kunstler, and insightfully narrated by Jeffrey Robinson, who grew up in Memphis, Tennessee, and studied hard enough to get into Harvard Law School. Eventually he became deputy legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union. His concern for most of the people he interviews is evident.
For example, his conversation with Gwen Carr, Eric Garner's mother, is very touching. Robinson asked Carr how she'd like her son to be remembered. "Like a sacrificial lamb" whose name will live forever, she replied. (Readers will recall that Garner was choked to death by a police officer during a disagreement with several officers over selling single cigarettes on the street.)
Using vintage footage, the film also provides reflective insight into the devastating firebombing of the minority community in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area, which had been known as "The Black Wall Street." Using rented airplanes, racists dropped burning tar on Black-owned homes and buildings, wreaking havoc and killing many residents of the Greenwood community in the early 1920s.
Looking at the career of Francis Scott Key, who wrote "The Star Spangled Banner," Robinson notes that this poet was also a prosecutor in the Washington, D.C. area. At one point he sought the death penalty for an abolitionist who'd been accused of aiding enslaved people in the process of escaping.
On a related note, Robinson contends that the monuments to and statues of military and political figures of the old South are, basically, paying tribute to those who were involved in or acting in support of the killing of American (i.e. Union) soldiers.
If I may be permitted to close with an example of how I had a relevant experience of that "monument-related" virulence when I was involved in organizing an Ithaca visit for James Perkins Jr., the first Black mayor of Selma. Shortly after coming into office, Perkins was informed that the Klan had undertaken the development of a statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest,a Confederate Army general and the first Grand Wizard of the KKK.
As one might expect, Mayor Perkins took a stance against the erection of the statue. This precipitated death threats, delivered to Perkins by persons describing themselves as Klansmen. This prompted the mayor to add two armed bodyguards to his staff. They were very congenial fellows, with whom I had a nice conversation as we sat in the back seat of a van which then Cornell University Vice Provost Robert Harris drove from Hancock Airport to South Hill, the night before the mayor's presentations.
“Who We Are” opens Feb. 25 at Cinemapolis. For times, visit cinemapolis.org.
