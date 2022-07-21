When I went with Constant Companion to Cinemapolis’s opening night screening of Phil Tippett’s “Mad Dog”, we got quite a bonus: Corey Rosen, VP of Creative Marketing at Tippett Studios, happened to be in Ithaca with his family, looking at colleges with his son Henry. After the screening, Rosen conducted a Q & A with the audience, detailing the three-decade history of the production of Tippett’s passion project. He agreed to a follow-up interview, and we spoke on the phone a few days later. “Mad God” is available on Shudder.
IT: Before we get into “Mad God”, I don’t know how much you want to talk about your family, but it’s fascinating that you happened to be in Ithaca for “Mad God”’s first screening.
CR: Yeah, I grew up in Rochester, so I’m actually in Rochester right now, so that’s why I was there. I grew up in upstate New York, and even though I live on the West coast now, I come back here as often as I can. I love it here, and as my now-16-year-old son Henry is looking and thinking about colleges, I’m not trying to force his hand in any way, I want him to find the best place. I always had this feeling, Ithaca to me is the perfect college town. You know, it’s like, beautiful setting, beautiful weather, great community really focused around the academics and the research and everything that happens there. This is really our first time looking at schools, and Ithaca was first on our list. [laughs]
IT: What are Henry’s interests?
CR: He’s a rower, he rows crew, so that’s his sport and his passion. Academically, he’s still undecided in terms of what he wants to study. So that was another thing that drew us to Ithaca as well, which is this idea that, anybody going through that phase of looking at “Where do I wanna go?”, it’s like, “What kind of school? Do I want to be in an urban environment? Do I want to be in a rural environment? Do I want to be in a college town? Do I want to be somewhere that’s suburban that has proximity to a college? I look at Ithaca, and I see it’s got it all: it’s got mountains, it’s got gorges, it’s got rivers to row on, it’s got four seasons.
IT: We have one lake.
CR: It’s a good one, but the gorges are amazing. He’s into all that, he’s into the outdoors and he likes seasons. He loves to come back to New York.
IT: Yeah, if you grow up in California you don’t really have seasons.
CR: Not at all.
IT: So how was the weekend?
CR: Oh, it was amazing. It was amazing. This is the ironic thing. I always find when you go on college tours in the summertime, you see the school in this weird way at its best, and then you go to school there, and it’s like, “Oh wow, it’s not like that. It’s not like when I visited at all.” Like, it’s more crowded, it’s colder, all that stuff. But we had perfect weather last weekend. I mean, you were around, it was 80 and sunny. We toured Ithaca College and Cornell, we hit Buttermilk Falls.
IT: Those are amazing places.
CR: The best, the best. We ate at Friendly’s, which I miss, ‘cause it’s harder to find now, you still got one in Ithaca.
IT: How did you wind up working for Phil Tippett? That’s a fan boy’s dream.
CR: I know, right? I guess I would call it in my case, “Right Place at the Right Time” kinda stuff. I was ready when the challenge came to me. My story in brief is that I started out really wanting to be in children’s television; that was my initial aspiration. I went to film school at Northwestern University.
IT: Were you a Sesame Street kid or a Mr. Rogers kid or both?
CR: I was both. I was “Sesame Street”, a Muppets kid: early 70s. So I grew up on those, and my first real, like, professional job in the industry was at Jim Henson Productions, I was an intern in New York over the summer. But it was shortly after Jim had died. So it was a company in transition. They were trying to figure out who they were, but still it was a really exciting and interesting experience for me. And I also interned that summer at Comedy Central in the writing department, working on some live television stuff that was being hosted by Al Franken before he was in politics and he was still in comedy (“Indecision 92”, coverage of the Democratic and GOP conventions).
IT: I spoke to him last year. He came to Ithaca to do stand-up.
CR: Amazing, amazing. I kind of got my foot into the game by doing some intern work there, and that led to an internship the next summer at Industrial Light and Magic. And that summer [laughs] miraculously became the summer that “Jurassic Park” (1993) came out. So I came in there as an intern in their “practical” department. My work with Henson kind of interested me in puppetry, and not necessarily stop-motion [animation], but practical effects, you know, like working with puppets and sets and all that kind of stuff is what drew me to ILM, because they were the best in the world at it. I got hired in their optical printing department. I don’t know if you know what optical printing is, but it was pre-digital compositing, taking multiple elements, multiple pieces of film shot separately, say, a background plate, a bluescreen element [and] putting them together on an optical printer by shining a light through them or doing multiple passes in photography. My first job was to learn how to use the optical printer. My second job was to take them apart and ship them to the Smithsonian because we weren’t going to be using them anymore. [laughs] Because once the success of “Jurassic Park” kind of shined a light on what the future was for the industry, it was a pivot time, and because I was there at the sort of epicenter where all of that change was being made by Phil Tippett and the ILM computer graphics team, that lead to me being hired full time, and so I worked for 12 years for Lucasfilm. And I worked on “Star Wars” movies and I worked on “Twister” (1996) and “Mission: Impossible” (1996), “War of the Worlds” (2005), Spielberg movies and “Men In Black” movies and all of those things and all of those wonderful, horrible 90s effects movies when everybody was trying to figure out how to use those tools. Because it was clear that, like, we can do anything with them, and many of the movies were not so good, but that’s kind of always the case.
IT: That “Jurassic Park” moment is so iconic, when Phil saw the CGI dinosaur demo and said, “I think I’m extinct”, and they used that line in the movie.
CR: Exactly, exactly. So at this time, I was not working for Phil Tippett, I was working for George Lucas and for ILM, so I was learning the computer graphics production, I was an animator and CG artist, and I was also a writer, so I pivoted into creative development, writing screenplays and developing pitches for digital feature films for ILM.
IT: Were you around when Lucas was working up the special editions?
CR: Oh, yeah, I worked on all the special editions. [In the] “Return of the Jedi” special edition, there’s an end sequence where you’ve got – people are celebrating after the Death Star blows up and they have this added sequence where they added all these people cheering, so I’m in the movie, I’m an extra in a “Star Wars” movie.
IT: Now that Disney owns Lucasfilm, could you see a day when the original “Star Wars” films get released?
CR: Oh, yeah. I don’t know anything for a fact, but I could absolutely see that. I mean, they’re very smart people at Disney. I think they have a real sense of the pulse of the community and the intellectual property that they have access to, and one thing that I think they’re doing a really smart job of is, one is celebrating the past in these movies, and understanding and honoring the fans of those movies. Like, you and I, we love “Star Wars”, but [we] also recognize there are people whose “Star Wars” started with J.J. Abrams, you know?
IT: Sure.
CR: And then “Star Wars” started with 7, 8, 9 –
IT: Some of them started with Rian Johnson, or “The Mandalorian”.
CR: Yeah. Yeah.
IT: Stan Lee said that every comic book is someone’s first comic book. You can’t presume [everyone knows what’s going on].
CR: Exactly.
IT: {Lucasfilm] has to know that there’s a huge part of the fanbase that wants the original prints on Blu-ray. I was secretly hoping that the special edition of “Return of the Jedi” would have more dead Ewoks. [laughs] But that’s just me.
CR: Before the Disney sale, George put out a complete VHS set of the original trilogy, like, “The last time you can get the original thing”, so everybody bought it. And then he put out the special edition, and it made all of those others feel on one hand obsolete and on another hand really valuable, like, “Wow, I really like the original ones more than the special editions.” So I found my way to Tippett at a really interesting time in Tippett’s history. Tippett Studios was formed, just like ILM as a practical company. But while ILM made a quick transition to digital and grew in the 90s, Phil Tippett, with “Starship Troopers” (1997), was really the first show that set itself up as, “We are a modern kind of kick-ass effects company.” It was always still a Mom and Pop shop. It was Phil Tippett, his wife Jules Roman, and a few kind of key players, Craig Hayes among them, that built this studio as this little family. There was 80 to 100 people working full-time for 20, 30 years. So when I came into the studio, they were at a kind of crossroads, because there was this trend in the economics of filmmaking in Hollywood, which is that production was running away from Hollywood, and going to Canada, going to the UK, going to Australia, Atlanta, Louisiana, anywhere that was offering these tax incentives, these tax rebates. And they did some soul searching: “We’re a little company, we don’t want to chase the tax incentives around the world. We’re not a big enough company to do that.” And so when they brought me in, my job pivoted at that point to some business development. They were like, “What else could we do?” So, what I kind of helped them get into was diversifying what Tippett Studios could do: commercial production, we did some mobile apps and mobile games. We did some VR for a minute or two, and one of the things that really took hold was theme park entertainment, and so we’ve been doing that for about ten years: ride films for Universal Studios, Disney in China, just different theme parks that have these rides where you’re on a moving platform, but the screen is like a domed screen around you so it feels like you’re flying or you’re doing battle or whatever. And so one of the things I was doing with them was developing other revenues and original content. And that’s where “Mad God” really fell into place. Listen, we’re a creative company, with all the resources we need to make our own stuff, and Phil had been working on “Mad God”, and even though it’s admittedly the least commercial [laughs] thing you could imagine, it was his passion, and it was the thing we threw our all into, and it took 12, 13 years to finish, but we got that done and now it’s kind of remarkable, the response to it; people are…I love the way you said it. You show it to 17 people, you’re gonna get 17 different responses, and they’re all right. “That was the worst piece of shit I’ve ever seen.” “Yup. Yup, that’s valid.” You know? It is not for everyone. And other people will say “That’s the most incredible, transformative experience.” “Yup.”
