Ah, the drive-in movie theater. Let me tell you about Tompkins County’s drive-in history.
The Lakes Car Drive-In was located at 1645 Trumansburg Road. Originally called The Lakes Car Theatre, it opened on July 2, 1957 with “That Certain Feeling,” starring Bob Hope, and Charlton Heston in “Three Violent People.” It began screening more adult movies on June 14, 1972, when it was renamed The Lakes Car Drive-In. I remember seeing family fare when I was a kid, particularly “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory;” the nightmare boat sequence scared the dog out of me, sitting in the back seat of the family Rambler. I also recall the first time I heard cussing in a movie, when my dad took my brother Anthony and me to see “Patton” at the drive-in when my mom was out of town. It closed in 1987 when the screen was struck by lightning.
The Dryden Drive-In was located at 1968 Dryden Road in Freeville. It opened on June 8, 1949 with Dennis Morgan in “Bad Men of Missouri” and future U.S. President Ronald Reagan in “That Hagen Girl.” It could house 800 cars. When I was in high school, I went to the Dryden with a bunch of pals to see a double bill of “The Legacy” with Roger Daltrey and John Carpenter’s “The Fog.” It, too, closed in the 1980s, and American Homes, a business selling modular housing, occupies that property now. The marquee was converted into the business’s sign. The screen still stands today, but is torn up and hidden by trees; you can see it if you look closely.
This column is about as close as I get to keeping a journal, and March 27 marked the first time in almost a year that I saw movies with another person. It’s been a year of watching Blu-Rays and DVDs and stuff on my iPhone in isolation at home. So Constant Companion and I headed out of town on a road trip to the Elmira Drive-In for a double feature of “Tom and Jerry” (Warner Media-WAG, 2021, 101 min.) and “Wonder Woman 1984” (Warner Media – DC, 151 min., 2020).
Why is it that almost every old cartoon reboot ends up being a mix of live action and animation? I’m thinking of junk like “Space Jam” and “The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle.” This new “Tom and Jerry” joins that dubious, ignominious club. The obvious inspiration for “Itchy and Scratchy” on “The Simpsons,” the “T and J” shorts as established by Hanna-Barbera at MGM was just the titular cat and mouse, running around the house trying to kill each other.
I’ve seen these guys through many series and versions over the years, even one where they tried to give Tom and Jerry voices. Now it’s like they’re guest stars in a really unfunny comedy about Chloë Grace Moretz (“Kick-Ass”) working at a kooky hotel with Michael Peña (“Ant Man”) and Rob Delaney (“Deadpool 2”) where there’s SNL’s Colin Jost as a big media tycoon in an Indian-themed celebrity wedding — elephants and mice, get it? Jost shouldn’t be in movies, and it feels like he’s in this thing longer than Tom and Jerry.
Joe Dante’s “Looney Tunes: Back in Action” didn’t need to be done this way, either, but at least he knew who Bugs and Daffy and company were. As directed by Tim Story, who squandered two “Fantastic Four” movies, the tone-deaf calamity that calls itself the “new” “Tom and Jerry” is beyond dire.
***
“WW84” sure got a lot of stick from everybody when it premiered on HBO Max last Christmas, but unlike “Tom and Jerry,” at least what we’re seeing is still recognizably Wonder Woman. This lady talks before she hits, and I like that a lot.
Set back in the dawn of breakdancing, parachute pants and Frankie Goes to Hollywood, the film introduces Gal Gadot as Diana Prince to Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva, who is eventually set up as Cheetah. It’s a drag that Wiig’s big fight looks like murky CG, but she could have carried the whole film aside from Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, a would-be tycoon who absorbs an ancient artifact that grants wishes, and tries to amass world power by granting the wishes of the entire planet.
That’s pretty goofy, sure, and it’s too long; it opens with an epic flashback of Diana as a child competing in some kind of Amazonian Olympiad. I don’t think it adds anything to the movie except length and should have been cut, but they spent too much money and scope to consider cutting it. It feels loaded down with too many new characters — a problem that dates back to “Batman Returns” (1992), which overcompensated for not having Jack Nicholson as the Joker by teaming up Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman with Danny DeVito as The Penguin, a combination that never made much sense to me; aren’t cats and birds operating at cross purposes?
But “WW84” is nowhere near as feeble as, say, “Supergirl” (1984), which I also caught for the first time recently — never again. The second “Wonder Woman” vehicle isn’t nearly as lame as “Batman & Robin” (1997), “Superman III” (1983), “Superman IV: The Quest for Peace” (1987), “Steel” (1997), “The Shadow” (1994), “Green Lantern” (2011), “The Green Hornet” (2011), “Thor” (2011), “Thor: The Dark World” (2013) or “The Spirit” (2008), just to name 10 awful male-driven comic book flicks. And if we’re counting duck-driven comic book movies, there’s always 1986’s “Howard the Duck”!
There’s still a lot to like here, like Diana herself wishing that she could be with Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) again, and the movie figures out a sweet and silly way to do that, but it’s a trick they can never pull again, I’m sure. Wonder Woman’s lasso is now like Captain America’s shield, and she’s figured out some really cool new moves with it. There’s an awesome sequence with her foiling various crimes at a mall, which should have opened the film, and hey! We also get a version of her invisible jet, and there’s a lovely sequence where she and Steve fly through bursts of fireworks on July 4 reminiscent of Superman and Lois Lane’s first flight in “Superman” (1978).
“WW84” isn’t as well structured as the original, but Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins are on to something. I’m sure they’re going to keep making these flicks, and as I used to think whenever I read a lame issue of some comic book, hopefully the next one will be better.
