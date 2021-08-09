I get it, I get it. No Warner Brothers executive cares about the Looney Tunes except as intellectual property to be sold. Mel Blanc has been dead for decades and no one in the boardroom cares that Bugs Bunny and company barely sound like themselves. Geezers like me know that the true Looney Tunes legacy is the dozens of seven-minute cartoons directed by Chuck Jones, Tex Avery, Bob Clampett, Friz Freleng, Robert McKimson and others. “Space Jam: A New Legacy” (Warner Bros. Animation-Proximity Media-The SpringHill Company, 2021, 115 min.) pays tribute to them by landing one laugh every seven minutes.
The WB puts “Legacy” into the title, and I’m reminded of a line from “The Princess Bride”: “I do not think that word means what you think it means.”
They should have called this thing “Look at All the Intellectual Property Warner Bros. Owns: The Movie.” The story has LeBron James diving into a great big WB “server-verse” to form a basketball team with the Looney Tunes to win back his son, a game inventor, from the cyber-clutches of Don Cheadle. But it’s really just an excuse to plaster the screen with characters from Hanna-Barbera, “Harry Potter,” “The Matrix,” “Rick and Morty” and everything else in the WB archives, so there are stretches of story where the Tunes gang feel like afterthoughts.
The big game is played for a huge crowd of familiar faces; I was bored waiting for the inevitable triumphant ending, so I spent my time spotting The Iron Giant, Penelope Pitstop’s car, The Jetsons, gremlins, King Kong and even a gang of droogs from “A Clockwork Orange” (another childhood favorite).
Trying to critique a movie like this is like trying to critique those Coke machines at Five Guys that dispense 700 kinds of soda. But I will say that after all these years, you can’t beat a gag featuring Wile E. Coyote looking into the camera holding a sign, and at least we get a couple of those.
***
M. Night Shyamalan’s films sometimes land with a clunk; in one of my favorite “Community” bits, when a federal agent hassles Abed after finding a bootleg copy of “The Last Airbender,” Abed says, “keep it.” But when he’s really on, M. Night Shyamalan makes the best “Twilight Zone” episodes as movies. I think that “Old” (Universal Pictures-Blinding Edge Pictures, 2021, 108 min.) is the most affecting and interesting Shyamalan joint since his 2015 found-footage picture “The Visit.”
In “Old,” Gael Garcia Bernal and Vicky Krieps play a couple with two kids on vacation at a lush tropical resort. Along with two other families, they are taken to a remote stretch of beach for the day (Shyamalan cameos as the luxury van driver) where time passes at a rapid rate. A grandmother dies almost immediately, Bernal and Krieps’ kids become adolescents, and a cute prepubescent girl gets pregnant and gives birth in an hour.
As the stakes escalate by the minute, Shyamalan keeps the story tense and somewhat sad in the same frame. He tries some really innovative camera work here, with the image dollying back and forth between the actors and the scenery like the pendulum of a clock. In one two-shot between Bernal and Rufus Sewell, Sewell’s profile is off, showing only a sliver of his face.
“Old” gives you a lot to ponder as you shiver, given that time is really the only thing that money can’t buy back.
Recommended: “The Green Knight” at Regal Stadium 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.