Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.