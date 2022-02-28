In Ruben Fleischer’s treasure hunt adventure “Uncharted” (Sony/Columbia-Arad Productions-Atlas Entertainment-Playstation Productions, 2022, 116 min.), Tom Holland plays a bartender. That’s not his fault, but it doesn’t help the fact that I still want to find Tom Cruise’s character in “Cocktail” (1988) and punch him in the face. I like my liquor straight — no philosophy, no juggling. Holland plays an orphan thief who partners up with Mark Wahlberg to find Magellan’s gold fortune.
“Uncharted” wants to be an Indiana Jones movie so badly, but it’s just slightly more entertaining than “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” (2008), and it never honors its handful of huge action set-pieces. There’s a lot of Peter Parker in Holland’s performance here; Holland is the best Peter Parker yet, but after six Spidey movies, Holland needs to find some new schtick. It doesn’t help that Wahlberg is so completely miscast as Holland’s partner in treasure hunting. What’s required is a champagne actor like George Clooney or just about anyone else but Mark Wahlberg. The dude’s great when he’s playing a cop, soldier or porn star, but whenever he has to talk about history and facts, he looks like a sharp-dressed man reading cue cards.
To quote Monty Python, Ruben Fleischer’s resume is up and down like the Assyrian Empire. I think his best movie is “Zombieland” (2009), but he actually made an awful crime thriller called “Gangster Squad” (2013) that trotted out every cinematic cliché in the genre going back to “Scarface” (1932) as if they weren’t already exhausted. He doesn’t have the bravado for a popcorn adventure like this.
***
There’s a much better film streaming on Netflix. Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s “Bigbug” (Netflix-Eskwad-Gaumont Film Company, 2022, 111 mins.) feels like a really sexy, funny episode of “The Jetsons.” Set in 2045, “Bigbug” is an antic, stylish black comedy about artificial intelligence run amuck; Jeunet’s film gathers together a houseful of selfish, bourgeoise twits in a futuristic home that proceeds to go technologically haywire.
I love movies like “Bigbug” because every aspect of the film is open to imaginative design. Going back to “Delicatessen” (1992), Jeunet likes a design style that incorporates many styles and eras; the production design, sets, costumes and special effects feel like a 1950s sci-fi comedy, with lots of cartoonish details, neon and cool ideas.
Author Francoise (Isabelle Nanty) has a swanky suburban home with all the bells and whistles, including a domestic service robot — shades of Woody Allen’s “Sleeper” (1973) — played by Claude Perron. Throw in a lascivious suitor, an arrogant ex-husband, a daffy neighbor and a cloned dog, and then let the machines and the air conditioning fail.
“Bigbug” expertly blends smart stuff and goofy stuff with a real eye towards how technology will continue to affect and infect the world. Jeunet creates big, outsized worlds that allow his actors to deliver big, outsized performances; special mention must be made of Claude Perron’s house robot, and Alban Lenoir’s physically skilled performance as a sports robot named Greg.
“Uncharted” is playing at Regal Stadium 14 at the Ithaca mall.
“Bigbug” is streaming on Netflix.
