The new mockumentary “Theater Camp” manages to have a lot of fun at the expense of youth-led performance camps without descending into the meanness and condescending humor found in Christopher Guest’s “Waiting for Guffman” (1996). The film compresses a summer of theater productions and rehearsals at AdirondACTS, a scrappy upstate New York theater camp. As the film opens, Amy Sedaris as the camp founder suffers a stroke, and now her clueless son Troy has to take the reins.
There’s more trouble. The camp is wracked with debt, one of the staff members was the only person to apply for a job and she’s clearly faking. And the music-book team assigned to create a musical honoring the comatose Sedaris is fracturing badly.
Co-produced by Will Ferrell, “Theater Camp” was directed, conceived by Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, Ben Platt and Noah Galvin, who also star in the film. As much as the film pokes holes in pretentious theater types, the filmmakers have a great deal of affection for their subject matter; almost uncomfortably intimate and painful and shot hand-held doc style, “Theater Camp” captures not only the pretentions and arrogance of those afflicted with “Hey, look at me!” disease; it also acknowledges that good, bad or indifferent, theater is a team sport that requires a lot of hard work, and there’s nothing bad about that.
I’m a big fan of the actor Randall Park. Park had a fun cameo in season six of “Community” in the episode where Chang (Ken Jeong) becomes a spokesman for canned ham. Park has also been having a lot of fun in the MCU as Agent Jimmy Woo in the TV series “Wanda/Vision” and in “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018), where he had a few funny moments with Abby Ryder Fortson, and a bit where Woo calls himself a youth pastor that still slays me.
All the same, I was surprised at how real Park was willing to go with his directorial debut “Shortcomings”, an acidic character study hiding inside the shell of a more conventional romantic comedy.
Written by Adrian Tolmine and based on his graphic novel, “Shortcomings” follows the romantic misadventures of Ben (Justin H. Min), a young aspiring Asian filmmaker stuck managing a struggling multiplex that specializes in Asian cinema. Ben is in a relationship with Miko (Ally Maki) that has been deteriorating for quite some time. She takes a NYC internship but doesn’t ask him to come with her. Meanwhile, Ben’s pal Alice (Sherry Cole), that stalwart rom-com character, the gay best friend, talks his ears off about all the relationship troubles he’s brought on himself.
Because Min is so handsome and presentable, it takes a while to see that he really is the problem in relation to every other character in the story. My beef with most rom-coms is that I don’t believe the couple at the end will last more than a week after declaring their love, a dilemma I can trace back as far as “Pillow Talk” (1959); it’s much braver and rarer to see a movie like this, with Ben’s tightly-wound passive aggression, or Kevin Smith’s “Chasing Amy”, in which Ben Affleck’s character makes every seemingly wrong choice, no matter what kind of rom-com cliché he’s confronted with, whether its dating a lesbian (Debby Ryan) or running through the streets of New York in search of his ex. Whatever it is, it’s the wrong thing to do. It’s like Tomine and Park examined all those cliches and decided to flip the whole script.
As the action ping-pongs between San Francisco and New York City, two scene stealers do emerge. There’s Leon (Timothy Simons), Miko’s new boyfriend, who is PC enough to acknowledge that he has an Asian fetish; he and Min have a very funny encounter on the street; Jacob Batalon of the Tom Holland “Spider-Man” series is a hoot as one of the theater’s snooty film-snob employees.
RIP Paul Reubens (“Cheech and Chong’s Nice Dreams”, “Pee Wee’s Big Adventure”, “Big Top Pee Wee”, “ Buffy the Vampire Slayer”, “Mystery Men”)
“Theater Camp” (Searchlight Pictures-Picturestart-Topic Studios-Gloria Sanchez Productions, 2023, 93 min.) playing at Cinemapolis and Regal Stadium 14
“Shortcomings” (Sony Pictures Classics-Topic Studios-Tango-Imminent Collision-Roadside Attractions-Picture Films, 2023, 92 min.) playing at Cinemapolis.
