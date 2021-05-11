If Bruce Willis starred in Ilya Naishuller’s “Nobody” (Perfect World Pictures-87North Productions-Eighty Two Films- Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, 2021, 92 min.) instead of comic actor Bob Odenkirk, there would be no surprise at all. Odenkirk plays an everyman family guy stuck on a treadmill of work and boredom. When he fails to protect his family during a home invasion, something snaps, and as he pursues the burglars and ends up killing a thug in the Russian Mafia, Odenkirk’s anonymous schlemiel reveals what Liam Neeson in the “Taken” movies calls “special skills”.
Odenkirk basically morphs into John Wick, which gives “Nobody” a blackly comic edge that wouldn’t be there if the usual suspects toplined the picture. I adore comedians and comedy writers, and for years Odenkirk was one of those guys who made great comedies like “Mr. Show,” “The Ben Stiller Show” and “SNL.” He mentored Tim and Eric, and struggled to become a film director. Then he got cast in “Breaking and Bad” and “Better Call Saul” and started killing it as a dramatic actor in films like “The Post” and “Little Women.” Now he’s the Midwest Jason Statham. Who woulda thunk it?
I was unfamiliar with director Ilya Naishuller as a director, but I was so knocked out by his work on “Nobody” that I checked Netflix and added his “Hardcore Henry” to my queue. You can tell that Naishuller adores the Tarantino aesthetic; he uses needle drops like Pat Benatar’s “Heartbreaker” to score most of the action set pieces. And now Odenkirk of all people is suddenly the least likely action hero…and the most welcome.
***
I threw on “Unhinged” (Ingenious Media-Burek Films-Solstice Studios, 2020, 93 min.) at the end of a long day, thinking I’d watch the first 30 minutes, get a good night’s sleep and catch the rest in the morning. In the first scene, Russell Crowe can’t balance his meds, melts down and burns his ex-wife’s house to the ground after killing everyone inside with a crowbar. So the next day, when Caren Pistorius (“Mortal Engines”) is driving her son (Gabriel Bateman) to school and honks at Crowe in traffic and passes him, we know she’s in deep trouble. “Unhinged” puts the pedal to the metal and never lets up until the end credits.
Needless to say, I watched the whole thing, cringing and gasping the whole time as Crowe ups the ante and twists the knife. “Unhinged” certainly echoes Joel Schumacher’s 1993 man-run-amuck thriller “Falling Down,” but Crowe shows the pain and alienation beneath the road rage that makes his character more than an unstoppable monster. Carl Ellsworth wrote the script and Derrick Borte directed; I’d never heard of either of them, but I can’t wait to see what they make next.
“Unhinged” has the feel of the second feature on a double bill, a stripped-down B-movie that ends up being more entertaining than the preceding A-movie.
***
I’m sensing a pattern here. Here’s another talented filmmaker previously unknown to me. Christopher Landon, son of actor Michael Landon, has co-written and helmed the enjoyably twisted horror movie “Freaky” (Blumhouse Productions-Divide/Conquer-Universal, 2020, 101 min.). As you might infer by its title, “Freaky” is a scary movie take on body-switch movies like “Freaky Friday” and “Vice Versa.” Vince Vaughn plays a serial killer who ends up swapping souls with a 17-year-old high school girl (Kathryn Newton).
The plot is slightly funky, and I’m not sure I parsed the logic behind the big switcheroo, but it’s worth seeing for the performances of Vaughn and Newton, who really commit to giving two specific pairs of performances. Landon also knows the hoariest horror movie tropes and has a lot of fun both honoring them and also kidding them. Newton’s two besties are a gay teenage boy and a Black teenage girl; when the killer starts chasing them, the gay kid yells, “You’re Black! I’m gay! We’re dead!”
