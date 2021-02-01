The term “independent film” gets bandied around a lot by people who don’t know what they’re talking about. As actor Bruce Campbell has said, if your movie has a release date, it’s not an “indie.”
Character actor Tom Noonan’s filmmaking debut “What Happened Was,” which is getting a 25th anniversary re-release this Friday at Cinemapolis’ virtual screening couldn’t be more indie. This is a movie with one apartment set, two actors — Noonan and the very talented Karen Sillas — and a low budget: less than $200,000 all in. Based on a play he wrote and that he and Sillas starred in, Noonan financed the whole picture himself, largely from his salary playing one of the bad guys in the Arnold Schwarzenegger comedy “Last Action Hero.” Noonan shot the film in 1992, it won two awards at Sundance in ’93 and was released in ‘94. (He’d been invited to a round of earlier Sundance labs. “Quentin Tarantino was in that group with me, a lot of people who were very successful after leaving there.”)
Noonan has been standing out in movies for me since he played a government agent in “F/X” (1986). He was playing the role of Tilden in Robert Woodruff’s original production of Sam Shepard’s “Buried Child” when Paul Mazursky saw him and put him in his first film, 1980’s “Willie and Phil” “for about 10 seconds.” Since then, he’s worked with some of the most distinctive and talented filmmakers of the last four decades, including Charlie Kaufman (“Synecdoche, New York”, “Anomalisa”), John McTiernan (“Last Action Hero”) and Michael Mann (“Manhunter” and “Heat”).
I remember seeing “What Happened Was” back in 1994. That first viewing was a very different experience than seeing it recently to refresh my memory before interviewing Noonan. He and Karen Sillas play Michael and Jackie, co-workers who have decided to have a dinner date at her apartment. ‘Til Tuesday’s “Voices Carry” plays as she prepares for the date. He shows up, they eat, drink wine, and as they talk, their various fears and insecurities come to the surface. The awkward pauses create a great deal of tension.
And frankly, because Noonan has played so many creepy and disturbing roles, from Frances Dollarhide in “Manhunter” (1986) and Frankenstein in “The Monster Squad” (1987) to the lead baddie in “Robocop 2” (1990), I was sure that that Noonan’s character was going to turn out to be a serial killer.
“My intention originally, to a great degree, was that I was planning more for the movie than the play,” Noonan remembers. “We did the play in a fashion — it was in the round, and there was no stage lighting. The audience sat in the apartment with us. It was very intimate, very film-like, with again, the purpose of being very prepared for the movie.” I asked him what it was like revisiting “What Happened Was” as Oscilloscope was preparing the film for the anniversary release and, eventually, a home video edition coming soon.
Noonan says, “When we did it, we didn’t really have any budget for post [production] beyond what I put into it, because I paid for it. There was very little time for doing [color] timing, where you do color correction. So for many years, I never even thought about it, but when we went back to color correct it a couple months ago, it was sort of amazing to see it again.”
In what way? “Um…” He laughs. There is a long pause. “A lot of what’s in it is stuff that is sort of not relevant for me now, but other things that weren’t before are. I thought about my kids a lot when I was watching it, and not so much about my personal life, being married.”
It must be said that talking to Noonan at times feels like you’re talking to one of his characters. He seems somewhat shy, tends to speak in terse statements and is not given to gushing and gossip. He has a great Terry Gilliam story from his time at Sundance that he will not divulge. He mentions meeting the legendary cinematographer Vilmos Zsigmond on “Heaven’s Gate” (1980), which was “a horrific experience except meeting him a little bit. It was terrible, what went on there.” There doesn’t seem to be much else to say about it.
Working on “Manhunter,” he usually retreated to his camper between takes and sat there in the dark. That film made him hot for a time, and he read a lot of horror films scripts, like “Near Dark” (1987), that he actually turned down.
He did say yes to “The Monster Squad”: “I got this script of this supposed kid movie…so I just thought it would be fun, and it was. I didn’t see the movie until, like, four or five years ago, maybe a little longer. Because I went on to other stuff, and just never went to screenings, which I don’t do much, anyway. But I was at some convention signing autographs, and the kids were with me. So the first time I saw it was with my kids, [laughs], which is pretty interesting.”
He doesn’t tend to hang out on set with the other actors talking shop, but there are exceptions. He really enjoyed working with director Irvin Kershner on “Robocop 2” and would often share meals with him during production. “I loved Irwin. I felt bad because I don’t feel like they let him do what he wanted to do with the movie. It was sad and frustrating. As a person, he was wonderful. I would hang out and I tried to go out to lunch as many times as I could, which is rare. I don’t go out to lunches at all on sets usually. But I went to his house and had dinner and hung out.”
Another fun moment occurred during filming of “F/X.” “There’s a scene where I had to jump into the sailboat pond in Central Park. And [laughs], I said to them, ‘I need to be paid extra for that.’ And they said, ‘Okay.’ And I said, ‘And I want you to pay me in a suit. That suit is now mine. You have to clean it and refurbish it.’ So [laughs], I ended up doing that scene about six or seven times, and I had all these suits that I wore for several years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.