Back in 1998, I acted in a production of Larry Shue’s “The Foreigner” at the late, lamented Firehouse Theater. The play was directed by a rather amazing fellow named Stephen Cole. At our first script reading, Stephen broke down the formula of farce for the whole cast in about 20 minutes, and I learned so much working with him. He used to chide me about my film reviews if he thought I had overpraised some movie he thought was mediocre or trash, and I enjoyed sparring with him about all that stuff.
Stephen passed away a few years back, and at his memorial service, there were theatrical photos and personal memorabilia going back decades, and it truly hit me how much the man had done and how accomplished he was. He wasn’t one to puff himself up talking about past credits.
I also met the actor Jimmy Smits briefly at that memorial. He’d worked with Stephen at some point before “L.A. Law” and all that stuff. I didn’t geek out on him about his work; it clearly was not the time or place. What I did say to him was, “If you came all this way to pay your respects, then Steve must have touched your life like he did mine, so thanks for coming.”
All this is by way of saying that I got a little choked-up every time Smits had a scene in Jon M. Chu’s colorful, jubilant and very well-represented film version of Quiara Alegria Hudes and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights” (Warner Bros.-5000 Broadway-Barrio Grrrl!-Likely Story-SGS Pictures, 2021, 143 min.).
Jimmy Smits and Daphne Rubin-Vega aside, the cast was largely unknown to me. Set in the summer in Manhattan’s Washington Heights over the course of a week and a lingering blackout, the film stars original “Hamilton” cast member Anthony Ramos, a nice guy who runs a neighborhood bodega. In the opening number, he takes us on a tour of the ‘hood and introduces us to the ensemble cast, including Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Smits and Rubin-Vega.
Usnavi (Ramos) wants to tell Vanessa (Barrera) how much he loves her, and he’s saving up to take over his late father’s bar in the Dominican Republic. Nina (Grace) is home from a very expensive college stint, her father (Smits) is struggling with financial aid, and she’s trying to figure out her relationship with Benny (Hawkins), a dispatcher at Smits’ taxi stand. The staff of the local hair salon is moving to a new storefront elsewhere in the city, and “Abuela” Claudia (Tony winner Merediz who originated her role in the stage version), the matriarch who feeds and cares for the whole neighborhood, oversees everyone’s emotional needs.
I wish I knew more about the terms and particulars of Latin music, but suffice it to say that the music tells the story in classic musical fashion and is muy caliente, for sure. Cho is the ideal filmmaker for this kind of ensemble work, as he proved with “Crazy Rich Asians” in 2018. The passion of “In the Heights” encourages a cinematic approach to the material that couldn’t have been done on the stage. There’s a thrilling “Spider-Man”-inspired sequence where Hawkins and Grace sing and dance all over a building and its fire escapes, defying gravity.
After more than a year of forced isolation and distance, watching this huge musical social interaction, seeing hundreds of performers dancing, drinking, working, touching and kissing, well, it wasn’t something to be taken for granted. I felt gratitude not just for the excellence and spirit of the film, but for being able to go out into the world and be with other humans to see it. It’s too big and ebullient for anyone’s iPhone. In short, “In the Heights” feels like what we should be watching right now. It’s the kind of cluttered, passionate human story we need.
As I made my way out of the theater to my car in the parking lot, I observed a group of eight young people of different races, genders and sizes all hanging out chatting and laughing. As I got into my car, it hit me that they could have all stepped right off the screen where “In the Heights” was playing.
***
Recommended: “Cruella” and “A Quiet Place Part II” at Regal Stadium 14
R.I.P. Ned Beatty (1937-2021)
