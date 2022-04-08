In a time where the war in Ukraine fills our screens non-stop, it’s increasingly important to learn about the history of the country and its former relationship with the Soviet Union.
“The Guide” is an extraordinary film that transports the viewer to an era of Stalinist oppression, known as the Holodomor, during which an estimated 3- 3.5 million Ukrainians died of starvation, malnutrition-related disease, and, in the case of troubadours (Kobzari), poets and others who expressed criticism of Moscow's rule, large scale executions. Director and co-producer Oles Senin and his team of screenwriters were successful in making creative use of disturbing historical and personal incidents to create a high impact storyline.
Proceeding with an intriguing Russian awards ceremony honoring American mechanical engineer and agriculturalist inventor Michael Shamrock and his fifth grader son Peter, effectively portrayed by Jeff Burell and Anton Sviatoslav-Greene, we "witness" along with the son, an attack on his father as their train waits to depart to Moscow. Peter Shamrock then becomes a much sought after "boy on the run," as the NKVD, precursor to the KGB, pursues him.
One gets a feel for the lay of the land in the ensuing scenes, as Peter is eventually robbed of his recently purchased food and his Western style shoes and other attire by a crew of young Ukrainian street kids. However, viewers will be surprised as to how these problematic losses lend themselves to Peter's survival, not the least of which is the arrival of Ivan Kocherga, a blind musician and a veteran of the previous war. Ivan, provided with exceptional multi-dimensionality by Stanislov Bokian, is described by Peter this way: "The old blind strummer ... looked dangerous, but he was very kind."
Ivan is also a very perceptive character, stating, in a discussion with his peers, that he distrusted Stalin's Central Committee invitation to all of Ukraine's minstrels, dancers, and singers, to come to Kyiv for a celebration, in the course of which they would receive official documents indicating they had permission to perform in public. As you can readily surmise, things worked out quite differently.
In any case, “The Guide” was nominated by Ukraine for an Oscar in the Best Foreign Film category in 2014. It's currently in theatrical circulation as a fundraiser by an organization called Support Ukraine Through Film. If you want additional insight into the tensions between Ukraine and Russia, while seeing a film wherein the actors, producers, director, editors, screenwriters and those who chose the music have created a vehicle that can transport us to a past that is poignantly connected to the present, as well as the future, “The Guide” is a most excellent vehicle for that purpose.
Learn more about the “Stand with Ukraine Through Film” fundraiser and where you can see “The Guide” at https://www.standwithukrainethroughfilm.org/.
