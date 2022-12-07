In the Fableman’s, Steven Spielberg presents a moving largely autobiographical mosaic of family life. Though there were a few somewhat strange scenes throughout the film, he & his outstanding cast engage us with a range of elements - good, as well as problematic - which contributed to the development of one of the most creative and resourceful cinematic artists of the last century.
Gabriel LaBelle, in his first major role, does an extraordinary job as Sammy Fabelman, playing a young Steven Spielberg. The entire cast, including the bullies, provide convincing portrayals of the montage of characters who help make this film a contender for a Best Picture Oscar.
Early in the story, we get a scary look at Sammy's mother, Mitzi, a hauntingly effective Michelle Williams.She jumps behind the wheel of the family car and urges her daughters to get in as she drives off in pursuit of a close view of an oncoming tornado.
One of her daughters asks, "Is this safe?" "Of course...," says Mitzi, as torrential rain begins to pour and electrical flames burst forth from power lines. (It's as if Homer's spirit helped Spielberg and Tony Kushner write that scene.)
As the family's cohesion commences to show some of the strains under which it has been functioning, Sammy's dad, Bert, sympathetically played by Paul Daino, tells his son, "If you stop making films, you'll break your mother's heart."
Meanwhile, Bert's efforts to acquire a better-paying job with greater significance leads the Fabelman family to Northern California. There Sammy is obliged to contend with anti-semitic bullies whom he describes as "tall as Sequoia trees."
In depicting the school yard encounter in which several of these bullies demand an apology from Sammy, writer/director Steven Spielberg, demonstrates the psychological merit of absorbing a physical attack and maintaining the higher moral ground. However, it's still a difficult scene to watch.
Later, as the director/cameraman of an end-of-semester celebration, Sammy "shoots" (with his state-of-the-art camera) one of the "lead"
bullies winning a close race in a "heroic" manner. When challenged, Sammy expresses uncertainty why his depiction was so positive, However, what ensues indicates that this alpha bully has been compelled to reconsider his previous behavior.
In a different vein, we're introduced to "Uncle Boris," whose visit had been warned of in one of Mitzi's haunting dreams. In some ways, Boris seems to parallel the "Ancient Mariner" of Samuel Taylor Coleridge's classic poem. Boris could be considered the "Ancient Thespian."
At dinner, he's asked how he got started in film, and he states that his work began in 1927, with a role in Uncle Tom’s Cabin. Boris noted that there was a lot of anti-semitism in show business at that time. Nonetheless, he remained "a junkie," addicted to working in film, even though things were often crazy.
The Fablemans, a Steven Spielberg Films
Currently at Cinemapolis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.