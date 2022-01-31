I haven’t seen a lot of anime, but I know that this is a genre that has no poker face. Anime plays out in florid, operatic emotions writ as large as is possible. Mamoru Hosada’s “Belle” (Studio Chizu-Toho, 2021, 124 min.) is both an intriguing editorial reply about the consequences of virtual reality and a stunning homage to the 17th-century fairy tale “Beauty and the Beast.”
“Belle” establishes a state-of-the-art virtual reality app that allows you to adopt any conceivable avatar and a pop star named Belle holds sway over everyone. We then meet a shy high school girl named Suzu still grieving for her late mother and unable to connect with her father. As Suzu/Belle begins exploring the virtual universe, she connects with a hoglike beast with great locks of rock star hair. As she protects her hideous prince from the authorities, she also helps people in the real world.
“Belle” has a lot to say about VR and isolation and ignoring the real world, and it’s a dense palette of elements with lots to look at. The ballroom sequence will surely stir memories of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” (1991).
***
This story about my dad comes from a place of real affection.
When I was about 15, I asked for a stereo system for my birthday. To me, that meant a turntable, receiver, speakers and maybe a tape deck if cards were played right. My dad wasn’t great with details. Instead, he got me this weird one-piece stereo unit with a turntable and an 8-track player, and three 8-track cartridges: the Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine,” and greatest hits albums by Blood, Sweat and Tears and the Bee Gees.
This was back when the Bee Gees and the “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack weren’t just ubiquitous but inescapable, not that I knew a thing about Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb. The Bee Gees album didn’t have any disco on it, but rather folk-pop gems I’d never heard, like “I Started a Joke,” “Lonely Days,” and the awesome “Massachusetts.” Right away, I fell in love with Robin’s sweet vibrato, Barry’s falsetto and Maurice’s harmony. Then the whole disco craze imploded, and I didn’t hear much from the Gibbs after that.
The great thing for a newbie like me about a documentary like Frank Marshall’s “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” (HBO Documentary Films, Polygram Entertainment, 2020, 111 min.) is that it serves as a tuneful crash course on a career unknown to me. I had no idea that the trio had been writing and singing together since 1958, or that they’d already broken up once by the time I got that 8-track cartridge.
There’s a ton of film and video clips I’d never seen of the Bee Gees rehearsing and performing. How do they come off? Here’s legendary DJ and “Midnight Special” host Wolfman Jack from his autobiography: “The Bee Gees were some of the best people, and always perfectly rehearsed. They’d get things done in the snap of a finger. Their music wasn’t exactly back-in-the-alley soulful, but after a while in show business, you start to appreciate the folks who are smooth, together and able to get the job done right on the first take.”
Contemporary stars talk about the influence of the Bee Gees, and you’ll hear insightful commentary from the likes of Justin Timberlake, Chris Martin and Noel Gallagher. If you’re a total newb, get ready to jot down the titles of lots and lots of great songs.
RIP: Meat Loaf (“Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “Fight Club”)
RIP: Louie Anderson (“Coming to America,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Cloak & Dagger”)
RIP Producer Mace Neufeld (“The Omen,” “The Hunt for Red October,” “Patriot Games,” “The Saint,” “Lost in Space”)
***
“Belle” is playing at Cinemapolis.
“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” is available on home video.
