I love documentaries like Lisa Hurwitz’s “The Automat” (A Slice of Pie Productions, 2021, 79 minutes) for the simple reason that I saw a listing on Cinemapolis’ website the night before it opened, saw that it starred Mel Brooks and Elliott Gould, and decided to check it out. I had no previous interest in the history of Horn & Hardart’s chain of automated restaurants that ruled New York City and Philadelphia for most of the 20th century. “The Automat” is worth seeing just to watch Brooks wax rhapsodic about the Automat’s pies and five-cent cup of coffee, but it’s a well-made, compact doc that tells a big American story that’s nearly forgotten.
“The Automat” opens on the road with driving shots. We’re in Upstate New York snow, discovering a raw storage space in Ellenville, New York, where the last Automat window and brass doors from the famed restaurant chain are stored.
Ellenville is about a half-hour drive from SUNY New Paltz, where I was majoring in drug abuse back in the day. I was about an hour’s drive from NYC, and anytime I could find someone with a car, we’d drive down to the city and bomb around Times Square and Greenwich Village. I must have known about the Automats but I never went to eat at one; I had certainly seen the Bugs Bunny cartoon excerpted in “The Automat” where the famous rabbit has a great gag with an Automat window door and a slice of pie. The last Automat shut down in 1991, 10 years after my city trips. Why didn’t I check out the Automat at least once?
Hurwitz’s film details the inspiration for the Automat chain — a German eatery where customers were served via dumbwaiters — the rise of the Automat brand, and why it all imploded after more than half a century. Brooks and Carl Reiner ate at the Automat when they were writing and performing on TV’s “Your Show of Shows”; I assume they were flush enough to eat elsewhere. (It was especially sweet seeing Reiner one last time prior to his death in 2020.) Aside from Brooks, Reiner and Gould, Ruth Bader Ginsburg waxes warmly about the Automat’s creamed spinach and sweet things, and Colin Powell talks about the Automat’s casual but firm policy of integration and inclusion at a time when most restaurants were segregated.
“Don’t tell my mother this, but I liked the ham and cheese sandwich there,” says Brooks toward the end of “The Automat”; he is clearly so enamored by the notion of Hurwitz’s project that half of his interview consists of him offering advice, wondering where the film will be shown, and he even ends up writing and performing a song about the Automats over the end credits, though it’s mostly about the five-cent coffee.
“The Automat” is streaming on Apple, Amazon and Google Play.
Recommended: “Top Gun: Maverick” at Regal Stadium 14; “Crimes of the Future” at Cinemapolis
RIP: Brad Johnson (“Always”)
